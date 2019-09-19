'Government is going to hike personal income tax. There’s no doubt'

Today at 13:46 #StemCell donors save lives - recipients share their brave stories Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Gawie Marx - Executive Assistant Manager - Cape Town at The Taj Hotel

125 125

Today at 14:18 WWF supports World Rhino Day on 22 Sept Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Jo Shaw - Senior Manager for Wildlife Programmes at WWF South Africa

Bonné de Bod - Presenter at Stroop (film)

125 125

Today at 14:35 Secret Something Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 14:40 INCYMI: Support the 2019 International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Sat Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Renée Leeuwner - Communications and Media Executive at Two Oceans Aquarium

Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium

125 125

Today at 14:51 Open Line Calls Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 15:10 SAA chair Dudu Myeni's ‘fundamentally misleading’ letter Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jessica Bezuidenhout - Journalist at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

125 125

Today at 15:20 Olivia Jasriel speaks out about Bob Hewitt Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Olivia Jasriel, Bob Hewitt sexual assault survivor

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 The Story of BoKaap - podcast Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:10 #IAmStaying - a group for positive like-minded South Africans Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jarette Petzer - Founder

125 125

Today at 16:20 Food Transformation Coaching with Jonno Proudfoot Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jonno Proudfoot - Food Transformation Coaching.founder

125 125

Today at 16:33 WHATS TRENDING WITH NICOLA BRUNS Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicola Bruns

125 125

Today at 17:05 Attack on Saudi on oil facilities "an act of war"? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Stremlau - Honorary Professor, International Relations, at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg

125 125

Today at 17:20 Climate explained: how much of climate change is natural? How much is man-made? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Mark New - Director at African Climate & Development Initiative

125 125

Today at 17:28 Caller: Climate change Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Catriona (caller)

125 125

Today at 17:46 I Faked My Way as an Instagram Poet, and It Went Bizarrely Well Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Lloyd - Vice journalist and film maker

125 125

Tomorrow at 06:25 All-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica on SANSA! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Michael Kosch - Chief Scientist at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)

125 125

Tomorrow at 06:52 The Story of Bo-Kaap Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Haji Mohamed Dawjee

125 125

Tomorrow at 08:22 Chef's Corner: Fyn Restaurant Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Tomorrow at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Tomorrow at 10:08 International news Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Brooks Spector

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Tomorrow at 11:05 Living in an 'always on' culture Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and Group Executive for People and Culture at ABSA

125 125