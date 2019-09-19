'Government is going to hike personal income tax. There’s no doubt'
The income Government derives from Value Added Tax (VAT) is falling for the first time since the recession of 2009.
This fall in VAT receipts comes despite last year’s VAT increase from 14% to 15%.
Company taxes are also decreasing…Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist - Economists.Co.Za
Only receipts from fuel taxes and personal income taxes are growing.
We are definitely in the top 10 regarding the burden of personal taxes. There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s going to increase even more…Mike Schüssler, Chief Economist - Economists.Co.Za
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mike Schussler, Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning: