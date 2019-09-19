Tender delays, strikes to blame for shortage of government-provided medicines
The National Department of Health says a variety of factors has led to a shortage of government-provided medicines in South Africa.
Oral contraceptives such as Oralcon and Nordette have been out of stock or undersupplied in public health facilities.
Pain medication such as Tramadol and chronic medicines used for various mental health conditions are also facing a shortage.
The department's Khadija Jamaloodien says the stock-out can be attributed to several factors.
These include a delay in the awarding of contracts to pharmaceutical manufacturers and a strike by some of the chosen contract suppliers.
Also read: Thousands of medicines on approval waiting list may put patients' lives at risk
Jamaloodien, the department's director for affordable medicines, says high demand and regulatory constraints also exacerbate the problem.
The problem with oral contraceptives is, again, pharma care having the strike.Khadija Jamaloodien, Director for affordable medicines -Department of Health
Our suppliers that were contracted do not have the capacity to meet the demands. We do get supply, but it's erratic.Khadija Jamaloodien, Director for affordable medicines - Department of Health
There are multiple factors that lead to a stock-out... Everything that could've gone wrong, went wrong.Khadija Jamaloodien, Director for affordable medicines - Department of Health
At the same time, the Western Cape health department says it apportions its stock to various clinics and hospitals when the medicine supply is erratic.
Kim Lowenherz, the director of pharmacy services in the province, says there are penalties for late or partial delivery by pharma suppliers.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Why the ACDP is calling for porn ban
Member of Parliament Marie Sukers believes pornography is at the heart of objectifying women.Read More
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school
The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot.Read More
Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane
Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.Read More
[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral
A video showing two groups of people in the middle of a vitriolic spat has had Twitter amazed, amused and asking many questions.Read More
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.Read More
Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan
Premier Alan Winde and MEC Albert Fritz outline the new strategy to tackle crime in the Western Cape.Read More
Why Stellenbosch residents oppose R44 upgrades
Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association André Pelser says the town is the jewel of the country and the upgrade will hamper tourism.Read More
Medical schemes suspend five executives over corruption allegations
Chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane says they don't want to be seen to be sweeping serious allegations under the carpet.Read More
Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF
A teenager and three kids were shot dead in Elsies River in what is believed to be a flare-up of an ongoing gang turf war.Read More
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler
The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots.Read More