I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)
The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s ride of their lives at America’s Got Talent has come to an end.
Our @AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead, and we look forward to sharing love, unity and above all hope.Ndlovu Youth Choir
Watching @ChoirAfrica’s final performance on @AGT filled me with immense pride & hope for the future. Our star always shines the brightest when we showcase who we truly are as South Africans. Wishing the #NdlovuYouthChoir the very best. In our eyes you are already winners. pic.twitter.com/x2y6CtAMoQ— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 18, 2019
The choir from Limpopo lost out to California native Kodi Lee.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Real Concerts music manager Roddy Quin how the choir members’ lives are likely to change.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).
I wish they were mine! I think what they’ve done for South Africa is incredible… You cannot put a rand value to it…Roddy Quin
They just got better and better and better…Roddy Quin
In this business there is talent and there’s luck… they have both! This is going to open millions of doors for them, and they absolutely deserve it…Roddy Quin
I don’t think people understand the effort, dedication and time that goes into it…Roddy Quin
