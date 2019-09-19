Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have announced a new safety plan to address crime in the province.

The Premier has dedicated R1 billion per year over the next three years to the crime-fighting strategy.

The safety plan will see 3,000 safety officers and 150 investigators trained and deployed over the next three years.

1,000 of those safety officers and 50 of the investigators will be deployed before the end of 2019.

MEC Fritz says the deployment will be informed by data and research into crime hotspots.

There are 3000 new law enforcement officer that this province is going to be deployed... to arrest the level of violence and murders that are occurring. Albert Fritz, Western Cape Community Safety MEC

Our deployment will be led by data technology. Albert Fritz, Western Cape Community Safety MEC

We will look at 150 investigators to assist the docket preparation for special prosecution. Albert Fritz, Western Cape Community Safety MEC

Fritz adds that the province will also establish an integrated violence prevention programme which works across all its departments.

Also read: Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months

Premier Winde explains that all provincial MECs will be assessed on specific key performance indicators (KPIs) linked to the safety plan.

MECs and members of the criminal justice system will attend a safety priority cabinet meeting to be held every six weeks to measure the impact of the strategy.

Safety is the number one blockage in our system... We have to intervene. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Every provincial minister has a priority on safety and we will make sure that they are held accountable to the metrics on those priorities. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I want to make the numbers very transparent. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the MEC on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Listen to the Premier on Today with Kieno Kammies: