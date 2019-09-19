Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have announced a new safety plan to address crime in the province.
The Premier has dedicated R1 billion per year over the next three years to the crime-fighting strategy.
The safety plan will see 3,000 safety officers and 150 investigators trained and deployed over the next three years.
1,000 of those safety officers and 50 of the investigators will be deployed before the end of 2019.
MEC Fritz says the deployment will be informed by data and research into crime hotspots.
There are 3000 new law enforcement officer that this province is going to be deployed... to arrest the level of violence and murders that are occurring.Albert Fritz, Western Cape Community Safety MEC
Our deployment will be led by data technology.Albert Fritz, Western Cape Community Safety MEC
We will look at 150 investigators to assist the docket preparation for special prosecution.Albert Fritz, Western Cape Community Safety MEC
Fritz adds that the province will also establish an integrated violence prevention programme which works across all its departments.
Also read: Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Western Cape by six months
Premier Winde explains that all provincial MECs will be assessed on specific key performance indicators (KPIs) linked to the safety plan.
MECs and members of the criminal justice system will attend a safety priority cabinet meeting to be held every six weeks to measure the impact of the strategy.
Safety is the number one blockage in our system... We have to intervene.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Every provincial minister has a priority on safety and we will make sure that they are held accountable to the metrics on those priorities.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I want to make the numbers very transparent.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the MEC on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Listen to the Premier on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Why the ACDP is calling for porn ban
Member of Parliament Marie Sukers believes pornography is at the heart of objectifying women.Read More
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school
The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot.Read More
Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane
Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.Read More
[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral
A video showing two groups of people in the middle of a vitriolic spat has had Twitter amazed, amused and asking many questions.Read More
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.Read More
Tender delays, strikes to blame for shortage of government-provided medicines
State-provided medicines, including birth control pills and pain meds, have been out of supply at many clinics and hospitals.Read More
Why Stellenbosch residents oppose R44 upgrades
Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association André Pelser says the town is the jewel of the country and the upgrade will hamper tourism.Read More
Medical schemes suspend five executives over corruption allegations
Chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane says they don't want to be seen to be sweeping serious allegations under the carpet.Read More
Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF
A teenager and three kids were shot dead in Elsies River in what is believed to be a flare-up of an ongoing gang turf war.Read More
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler
The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots.Read More