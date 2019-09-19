69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The Story of BoKaap - podcast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
#IAmStaying - a group for positive like-minded South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jarette Petzer - Founder
Today at 16:20
Food Transformation Coaching with Jonno Proudfoot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonno Proudfoot - Food Transformation Coaching.founder
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH NICOLA BRUNS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola Bruns
Today at 17:05
Attack on Saudi on oil facilities "an act of war"?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stremlau - Honorary Professor, International Relations, at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
Climate explained: how much of climate change is natural? How much is man-made?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark New - Director at African Climate & Development Initiative
Today at 17:28
Caller: Climate change
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona (caller)
Today at 17:46
I Faked My Way as an Instagram Poet, and It Went Bizarrely Well
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Lloyd - Vice journalist and film maker
Tomorrow at 06:25
All-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica on SANSA!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Michael Kosch - Chief Scientist at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)
Tomorrow at 06:40
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 06:55
The Story of Bo-Kaap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Tomorrow at 07:22
Do Parents get Charged with Assault?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Isabel Magaya
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomalanga Mkhize - History Lecturer at Rhodes University
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: FYN Restaurant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Tomorrow at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 11:05
Living in an 'always on' culture
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and Group Executive for People and Culture at ABSA
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Amy'Leigh kidnapping suspects apply for bail
SAA chair Dudu Myeni's ‘fundamentally misleading’ letter
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk: Make very sure that you check the validity of contracts
Support the 2019 International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on Saturday
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich
WWF supports World Rhino Day on 22 Sept
10 ways to instill hope in young people now.
#StemCell donors save lives - recipients share their brave stories
Sunflower Day 2019 #Iam…Hope #BeTheHope
Standard bank Joy of Jaz winner reveals how she was raped earlier in the year and taking the liberty to embrace her pregnancy and look forward to her bundle of Joy baby Naledi.
#ConfessYourCrush: Athi tried to let Lefa know how she feels but he got cold feet and left her hanging!
#CantBeat: Mantsoe has been dethroned by Lebogang and that makes her the now reigning champ of all things pop culture!
Africa's first 5G network launched
#Kidvice: The kids will always be raw and authentic about everything!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Sending the right message to the wrong person can get you into hot water!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Reaction to the President's Emergency Plan against gender-based violence
ACDP wants porn banned to fight against gender-based violence
Premier Alan Winde announces a policing plan for Western Cape
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup. 13 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Sport
DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts. 19 September 2019 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday. 18 September 2019 4:16 PM
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member. 18 September 2019 3:29 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Why the ACDP is calling for porn ban Member of Parliament Marie Sukers believes pornography is at the heart of objectifying women. 19 September 2019 1:36 PM
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot. 19 September 2019 12:55 PM
Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards. 19 September 2019 12:39 PM
View all Local
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 2:26 PM
Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure Discover the real story of Bo-Kaap… a colourful story that will surprise you in many ways! 19 September 2019 12:29 PM
69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 2:26 PM
69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 11:57 AM
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager) “What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin. 19 September 2019 10:41 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
Banking
KZN
Technology
Credit card fraud
Scam
Personal finance
Bank
Elderly
Banking ombudsman
bank fraud
Reana Steyn
tech
personal finances
Wendy Knowler
Banking ombud
ID
old
scamwatch
consumer journalist
internet banking fraud
BANKING FRAUD
Estcourt
fingerprint
identification
Third Party Letter
Fran Kinnear
Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Everything’s gone digital.

Many older people feel alienated and marginalised by technology.

“Wonderfully convenient” fingerprint identification is the latest in a growing list of technologies that isolate the elderly, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Most people’s fingerprints have largely worn away by the time they reach their 70s.

Fran Kinnear (77) wrote to Knowler to say that when she applied for her passport last month, officials couldn’t get fingerprints from her.

They told her to get a "Third Party Letter”, enabling someone else with fingerprints to collect her passport on her behalf when it was ready.

Kinnear chose her daughter as a third party and drafted the letter.

The scanner required to scan the Third-Party Letter through to Head Office was out of action and nothing could be done for us. I have since phoned Home Affairs in Estcourt (where all of this took place) and am told the machine should be repaired in early October. Since my present passport expires on 27 September this leaves me with no travel document.

Fran Kinnear

Kinnear argues that Home Affairs should adopt another way of identification for older people.

We are currently developing a new Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) with multi-modal biometrics - fingerprints, facial recognition, iris, DNA and palm print. This will resolve huge challenges faced by the categories of people you are referring to as well as amputees. We are at the tail end of development and the system will also power the eGates system at airports to enable passengers to process themselves. Currently, such applications go to the back office for manual verification by fingerprints and facial recognition experts.

Thulani Mavuso, Acting Director General - Department of Home Affairs

Just not at the Estcourt Home Affairs department in KZN, laments Knowler.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Knowler to discuss Kinnear’s struggles and those of other older people “marginalised for being born in a pre-computer age”.

One major bank has closed about 90 branches countrywide. If other banks follow suit, many elderly people, among others, will be massively prejudiced. Are the banks doing enough to bring them on board, to help them load apps on to their phones, and help them feel comfortable using them? Or talk them through cellphone banking?

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Knowler spoke to Banking Ombud Reana Steyn, who said that a disproportionate number of older bank clients are victims of various forms of bank fraud.

In the first three months of 2019, 58% of the bank clients who fell prey to credit card fraud were older than 61 while 11% were older than 80.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology


19 September 2019 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Home Affairs
Banking
KZN
Technology
Credit card fraud
Scam
Personal finance
Bank
Elderly
Banking ombudsman
bank fraud
Reana Steyn
tech
personal finances
Wendy Knowler
Banking ombud
ID
old
scamwatch
consumer journalist
internet banking fraud
BANKING FRAUD
Estcourt
fingerprint
identification
Third Party Letter
Fran Kinnear

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist)

9 September 2019 2:28 PM

If you ever send an invoice (or pay after receiving one); you may want to check this out. Especially property buyers and sellers.

Read More arrow_forward

Fixed municipal water charge is here to stay, explains City of Cape Town

4 September 2019 4:44 PM

Why are Capetonians still facing a fixed water charge? And has the price of prepaid electricity gone up? Municipal FAQs answered.

Read More arrow_forward

FNB illegally takes consumer’s silence as an agreement

29 August 2019 8:46 PM

Have a credit card with FNB? You may want to check this out, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off'

21 August 2019 8:04 PM

Only when consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chased Standard Bank did they admit wrongdoing that cost a client R41 000.

Read More arrow_forward

You'll want to read your car tracker's terms and conditions after seeing this

14 August 2019 4:27 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler helps one concerned listener who discovered some worrying information about her car tracker.

Read More arrow_forward

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

31 July 2019 8:42 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:54 PM

The Money Show’s Brue Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Why can't I get in touch with a customer support centre at UberEATS?

17 July 2019 3:36 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler follows up on your complaints in her weekly #ConsumerTalk segment.

Read More arrow_forward

Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

10 July 2019 8:44 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler warns prudent credit card holders to keep tabs on their banks. In this case, it’s FNB.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist)

9 September 2019 2:28 PM

If you ever send an invoice (or pay after receiving one); you may want to check this out. Especially property buyers and sellers.

Read More arrow_forward

FNB illegally takes consumer’s silence as an agreement

29 August 2019 8:46 PM

Have a credit card with FNB? You may want to check this out, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off'

21 August 2019 8:04 PM

Only when consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chased Standard Bank did they admit wrongdoing that cost a client R41 000.

Read More arrow_forward

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

31 July 2019 8:42 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:54 PM

The Money Show’s Brue Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

10 July 2019 8:44 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler warns prudent credit card holders to keep tabs on their banks. In this case, it’s FNB.

Read More arrow_forward

Airport baggage theft and more: A guide to surviving airline travel in SA

1 July 2019 10:19 AM

If you've ever fallen victim to airline baggage theft, this guide for surviving airline travel in South Africa is a must-read.

Read More arrow_forward

Datsun Go is the cheapest car to maintain in South Africa

26 June 2019 7:42 PM

The Toyota Etios has the cheapest "crash parts". The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Even upmarket boutiques offer lay-bys! Here’s what you need to know…

19 June 2019 7:29 PM

Lay-by has taken off as a payment option in the last year or two, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Beware the 'email invoice hacking scam'! – Wendy Knowler (consumer journalist)

9 September 2019 2:28 PM

If you ever send an invoice (or pay after receiving one); you may want to check this out. Especially property buyers and sellers.

Read More arrow_forward

FNB illegally takes consumer’s silence as an agreement

29 August 2019 8:46 PM

Have a credit card with FNB? You may want to check this out, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank says comedy of errors with bond applicant 'a once off'

21 August 2019 8:04 PM

Only when consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chased Standard Bank did they admit wrongdoing that cost a client R41 000.

Read More arrow_forward

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

31 July 2019 8:42 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Buying a used car: Warranties, service plans, avoiding a false sense of security

24 July 2019 7:54 PM

The Money Show’s Brue Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Paying off your credit card every month to avoid interest? The banks are sneaky…

10 July 2019 8:44 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler warns prudent credit card holders to keep tabs on their banks. In this case, it’s FNB.

Read More arrow_forward

Datsun Go is the cheapest car to maintain in South Africa

26 June 2019 7:42 PM

The Toyota Etios has the cheapest "crash parts". The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Even upmarket boutiques offer lay-bys! Here’s what you need to know…

19 June 2019 7:29 PM

Lay-by has taken off as a payment option in the last year or two, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler

Local Business Lifestyle

Mixed reaction to Constitutional Court's ruling over spanking of children

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
Africa's first 5G network launched
Reaction to the President's Emergency Plan against gender-based violence
ACDP wants porn banned to fight against gender-based violence
Premier Alan Winde announces a policing plan for Western Cape
Eskom rolling blackouts on the cards?

EWN Highlights

Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'

19 September 2019 3:01 PM

Probe into Katlehong school shooting under way

19 September 2019 2:17 PM

Child killers: Juvenile not the best option for rehabilitation, says expert

19 September 2019 2:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA