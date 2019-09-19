Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane

Did someone say unlimited, ultra-fast internet? South Africa's mobile data-only network Rain launched its commercial 5G network this week.

It's the first telecommunications operator in the country to offer a 5G wireless home broadband service.

The network provider will offer the uncapped internet access for R1,000 per month, starting in Gauteng.

The company has started rolling out the service in selected areas in Johannesburg and Tshwane where the company has network coverage.

Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.

5G is the next-generation wireless technology. Willem Roos, CEO - Rain

Our plans are, in 2020, to expand into all the other metros. If our rollout goes well, we could start to offer it in the first half of 2020 to Capetonians as well. Willem Roos, CEO - Rain

