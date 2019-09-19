Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane
Did someone say unlimited, ultra-fast internet? South Africa's mobile data-only network Rain launched its commercial 5G network this week.
It's the first telecommunications operator in the country to offer a 5G wireless home broadband service.
The network provider will offer the uncapped internet access for R1,000 per month, starting in Gauteng.
The company has started rolling out the service in selected areas in Johannesburg and Tshwane where the company has network coverage.
Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.
5G is the next-generation wireless technology.Willem Roos, CEO - Rain
Our plans are, in 2020, to expand into all the other metros. If our rollout goes well, we could start to offer it in the first half of 2020 to Capetonians as well.Willem Roos, CEO - Rain
Listen to the CEO on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school
The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot.Read More
[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral
A video showing two groups of people in the middle of a vitriolic spat has had Twitter amazed, amused and asking many questions.Read More
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.Read More
Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan
Premier Alan Winde and MEC Albert Fritz outline the new strategy to tackle crime in the Western Cape.Read More
Tender delays, strikes to blame for shortage of government-provided medicines
State-provided medicines, including birth control pills and pain meds, have been out of supply at many clinics and hospitals.Read More
Why Stellenbosch residents oppose R44 upgrades
Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association André Pelser says the town is the jewel of the country and the upgrade will hamper tourism.Read More
Medical schemes suspend five executives over corruption allegations
Chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane says they don't want to be seen to be sweeping serious allegations under the carpet.Read More
Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF
A teenager and three kids were shot dead in Elsies River in what is believed to be a flare-up of an ongoing gang turf war.Read More
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler
The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots.Read More
“Can you see Me?” - Campaign calls on public to uncover human trafficking in SA
The A21 campaign aims to educate the public on how to identify human trafficking and how to report it.Read More