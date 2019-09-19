[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral
A video showing a group of people in a vitriolic spat has had Twitter amazed and amused.
The video begins with two groups of people arguing outside a house with some trying to get away in a car.
A woman screams, "Hugo, bel die polisie."
One person is hitting others with a stick.
As some drive off, a woman shouts in Afrikaans that they will be evicted on Monday.
And as the car drives away, one of the remaining men hops into view revealing he has one prosthetic leg.
Abelungu are really busy lately 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/pzV1VHPxh9— Siya Skota (@MrSkota) September 18, 2019
HUGO, BEL DIE POLISIE!!— Tash 🖤 (@EloquentTash) September 18, 2019
HUGO, BEL DIE POLISIE!!
As common as custard.
Wait for the end 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uSGVKxLV8L
More from Local
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school
The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot.Read More
Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane
Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.Read More
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.Read More
Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan
Premier Alan Winde and MEC Albert Fritz outline the new strategy to tackle crime in the Western Cape.Read More
Tender delays, strikes to blame for shortage of government-provided medicines
State-provided medicines, including birth control pills and pain meds, have been out of supply at many clinics and hospitals.Read More
Why Stellenbosch residents oppose R44 upgrades
Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association André Pelser says the town is the jewel of the country and the upgrade will hamper tourism.Read More
Medical schemes suspend five executives over corruption allegations
Chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane says they don't want to be seen to be sweeping serious allegations under the carpet.Read More
Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF
A teenager and three kids were shot dead in Elsies River in what is believed to be a flare-up of an ongoing gang turf war.Read More
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler
The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots.Read More
“Can you see Me?” - Campaign calls on public to uncover human trafficking in SA
The A21 campaign aims to educate the public on how to identify human trafficking and how to report it.Read More