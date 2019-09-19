Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school

19 September 2019 12:55 PM
The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot.

A 12-year-old girl and her father have been shot and killed outside a school in Katlehong.

It happened on Thursday morning as the child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip.

Gauteng Education MEC told Clement Manyathela on The Xolani Gwala Show the young victim was hit by a stray bullet.

People came with guns and shot the father and the father passed on, the child was caught in the crossfire.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Lesufi is meeting with both the school and the family of the victims.

The situation is very tense.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

It's not yet known what the motive was behind the attack was and no arrests have yet been made.

Click below for the full interview:


