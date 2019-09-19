Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school
A 12-year-old girl and her father have been shot and killed outside a school in Katlehong.
It happened on Thursday morning as the child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip.
Gauteng Education MEC told Clement Manyathela on The Xolani Gwala Show the young victim was hit by a stray bullet.
People came with guns and shot the father and the father passed on, the child was caught in the crossfire.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Lesufi is meeting with both the school and the family of the victims.
The situation is very tense.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
It's not yet known what the motive was behind the attack was and no arrests have yet been made.
Click below for the full interview:
More from Local
Why the ACDP is calling for porn ban
Member of Parliament Marie Sukers believes pornography is at the heart of objectifying women.Read More
Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane
Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.Read More
[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral
A video showing two groups of people in the middle of a vitriolic spat has had Twitter amazed, amused and asking many questions.Read More
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.Read More
Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan
Premier Alan Winde and MEC Albert Fritz outline the new strategy to tackle crime in the Western Cape.Read More
Tender delays, strikes to blame for shortage of government-provided medicines
State-provided medicines, including birth control pills and pain meds, have been out of supply at many clinics and hospitals.Read More
Why Stellenbosch residents oppose R44 upgrades
Stellenbosch Ratepayers Association André Pelser says the town is the jewel of the country and the upgrade will hamper tourism.Read More
Medical schemes suspend five executives over corruption allegations
Chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane says they don't want to be seen to be sweeping serious allegations under the carpet.Read More
Gang turf war behind deadly Elsies River mass shooting, says CPF
A teenager and three kids were shot dead in Elsies River in what is believed to be a flare-up of an ongoing gang turf war.Read More
Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler
The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots.Read More