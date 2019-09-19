DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding
The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims that Eskom has been discreetly warning municipalities to brace themselves for load shedding.
In a statement on Thursday, the DA said it had received “reliable information” that load shedding could return from the end of September and throughout October.
DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza to be transparent about the likelihood of rolling blackouts.
Mazzone, the DA's shadow minister of public enterprises, says it's unacceptable that Mabuza recently told Parliament to "pray for good luck" so that Eskom can keep the lights on.
I've been told by reliable sources that Eskom's officials are warning municipalities that there us a possibility of load shedding.Natasha Mazzone, DA's shadow minister of public enterprises
I am terribly concerned about the possibility of load shedding once again.Natasha Mazzone, DA's shadow minister of public enterprises
Mazzone says load shedding has far-reaching consequences and is "catastrophic" for South Africa's economy.
She's written to Mabuza and awaits his response.
Listen to her in conversation with Clement Manyathela:
