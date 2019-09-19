The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is calling for a ban of all forms of pornography.

During a Parliament debate on gender-based violence, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe told MPs that government will go a long way on restoring the dignity of women by banning pornography.

Clement Manyathela speaks to ACDP MPs Marie Sukers about the proposal to Parliament.

Pornography is at the heart of objectifying women and it desensitises men of the need of women or your partner. Marie Sukers, Member of parliament- ACDP

It is void of feelings and does not enhance healthy relationships but what it does it dehumanises and objectifies women. Marie Sukers, Member of parliament- ACDP

Sukers says research has shown that there are fewer women who are comfortable to watch porn.

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Why the ACDP is calling for porn ban