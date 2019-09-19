Beyond the Touchline: How has South Africa’s style of rugby evolved?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
City exploring alternative holding areas for minibus-taxis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Member at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
DA’s by-election performance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:20
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 17:46
The Vegetarian Option by Jan Braai
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Braai - Tongmaster, Braai4Heritage at ...
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alana James - CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Tomorrow at 07:10
What is the reason behind protesting on N2 near Cape Town Int. Airport
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khaya Yozi - ANC councilor for Ward 39
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Freelance Sport Journalist
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Tomorrow at 08:21
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Nigeria Correspondent
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Daisy Dickinson - Organizer of The Rugby World Cup at Simon’s
Tomorrow at 09:05
How much of your will is legally binding?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nkosana Mvundlela - Executive Committee at Law Society Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
What do we do with the music of alleged and convicted sexual offenders?
Gautrain commuters punished for City of Joburg and Bombela battle
Entertainment News: We discuss Downtown Abbey, hot TV shows & podcasts
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz with Mandla Mlangeni.
231 Firefighters suspended
India bans e-cigarettes: to prevent youth 'epidemic'.
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora to mend relations
No proof of Jacob Zuma 'poison plot'
Some employers will treat you really bad. Take a listen to this!
The Merriam Webster dictionary has added new words!
Mpumalanga mom sentenced to 4 life terms
702 Unplugged, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz live performance.
Latest on the Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping case
#FreshDeeds: All Leanne wants is for her son to have a pair of soccer boots so that he can continue playing his favorite sport!
Health & Wellness: Thinking about getting 'The Snip' - here's what to expect
#CantBeat: Buhle remains the reigning champ of all things sports!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Here are some of the coolest neighborhoods in Johannesburg!
#Kidvice: The kids will never lie. They are raw and very authentic!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup. 20 September 2019 1:53 PM
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks. 20 September 2019 8:39 AM
View all Sport
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops. 20 September 2019 8:02 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated. 20 September 2019 3:11 PM
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling. 20 September 2019 1:09 PM
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended. 20 September 2019 12:44 PM
View all Local
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Local

Beyond the Touchline: How has South Africa’s style of rugby evolved?

19 September 2019 1:05 PM
by
Tags:
Victor Matfield
Rugby World Cup
Breyton Paulse
Joel Stransky
2019 Rugby World Cup
Rugby World Cup 2019
In episode 2 of Beyond the Touchline with EWN Sport, we ask how the Springboks have changed their style of play over the years, and what has made them so successful.

The game has changed significantly over the past few years. The Springboks have been a powerhouse in world rugby because of their particular brand of rugby. It is this style of rugby that they have returned to under coach Rassie Erasmus.

“Our strength is a big pack of forwards that can bully the opposition into submission. It is about a big, strong defensive pattern where we go and knock guys backwards and we’re physical and we win the battle of the game line, we win the confrontation,” says World Cup winner Joel Stransky. “I think our game has evolved to a point where it’s in a nice, ready position to go play in World Cup 2019.”

Former Springbok Victor Matfield believes that the more rugby changes, the more it stays the same. “You still need a forward pack that gets you over the advantage line, that dominates set pieces. You need a special number 9 and 10 that can dictate the game, and then you need special players on the outside.”

Matfield says this World Cup will see a lot of tactical kicking, because of the humidity, but as the tournament progresses teams will start opening up their game plan a bit more.

Former Springbok winger Breyton Paulse says the success of any team will depend on the depth of the squad.

“You can’t just do with 15 in-form players. You need a squad of 30 players in any given year to be able to complete at the highest level all the time. You need four good wingers, you need four good scrummies, you need three good number 10’s, and I think Rassie has created that,” Paulse said.

The Springboks have been in Japan for a few weeks now, acclimatising and preparing in all conditions – with a game plan and a squad capable of winning the World Cup.


This article first appeared on EWN : Beyond the Touchline: How has South Africa’s style of rugby evolved?


19 September 2019 1:05 PM
by
Tags:
Victor Matfield
Rugby World Cup
Breyton Paulse
Joel Stransky
2019 Rugby World Cup
Rugby World Cup 2019

More from Sport

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

20 September 2019 2:17 PM

SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of the opening weekend at the Rugby World Cup - South Africa vs New Zealand.

Read More arrow_forward

Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off

20 September 2019 1:53 PM

EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy

20 September 2019 8:39 AM

One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks.

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: Routines and rituals of Springbok players

19 September 2019 3:10 PM

How do rugby players prepare for a bruising test match? How do they steel themselves for battle on the highest stage? In the episode of Beyond the Touchline we explore pre-game habits of Springbok players

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'

19 September 2019 3:01 PM

Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are likely to impress in this tournament.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map

16 September 2019 5:34 PM

Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.

Read More arrow_forward

CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place

13 September 2019 4:59 PM

The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships.

Read More arrow_forward

He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams

13 September 2019 2:45 PM

Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams

7 September 2019 3:52 PM

The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.

Read More arrow_forward

Rugby legend Chester Williams has died

6 September 2019 6:53 PM

It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court

20 September 2019 3:11 PM

The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated.

Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling

20 September 2019 1:09 PM

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.

Read More arrow_forward

Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg

20 September 2019 12:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms

20 September 2019 10:46 AM

The 25-year-old mother who killed her four children in Mpumalanga was sentenced at the Middelburg High Court on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom pulls the plug on load shedding rumours

20 September 2019 10:12 AM

The power utility says it hasn't issued any warning to municipalities about possible power cuts, contrary to claims made by the DA.

Read More arrow_forward

In Africa with Avi and Kumbi: Children's book helps kids explore continent

20 September 2019 9:28 AM

Historian Nomalanga Mkhize explains what motivated her to write a children's book on African history.

Read More arrow_forward

Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking

20 September 2019 8:43 AM

Centre for Child Law's Isabel Magaya says it is advocating for a social worker to look at the situation at the child's home.

Read More arrow_forward

Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme

19 September 2019 4:53 PM

Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food.

Read More arrow_forward

'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out

19 September 2019 4:31 PM

Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler

Local Business Lifestyle

Mixed reaction to Constitutional Court's ruling over spanking of children

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
20 Sep 2019
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations

EWN Highlights

Some firefighters living in 'unsafe' JHB building

20 September 2019 4:22 PM

1,500 flee homes in SA amid xenophobic violence: UN

20 September 2019 3:15 PM

Alleged middle man in Jayde Panayiotou murder appears in court

20 September 2019 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA