Stem cell donation saves lives and the Sunflower Fund needs your help

Capetonians are encouraged to donate blood and register as a blood stem cell donor for the Sunflower Fund.

Friday 20 September marks the annual Sunflower Day, a campaign to make a difference to patients in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

The Sunflower Fund hosted a blood donor drive at the Century City Hotel in Cape Town on Thursday, where Pippa Hudson broadcast her lunch-time show.

The Sunflower Fund raises funds and awareness around the need for stem cell donors, explains CEO Alana James.

The fund has opened donor centres in Kenya, Ghana, Namibia and Nigeria in a bid to help develop a more diverse, continent-wide registry.

James says the current goal is to recruit 100,000 donors of African ancestry by 2030.

In addition to signing up, the public can also purchase a sunflower TOPE (Tube of Hope) for R30.

The proceeds help fund the testing costs involved in recruiting blood stem cell donors.

You can buy your TOPES from Pick n Pay, Zando or from your local independent pharmacy.

The aim here is to recruit stem cell donors. Alana James, CEO - Sunflower Fund

To save a patient's life, we can't only recruit donor's in South Africa. Alana James, CEO - Sunflower Fund

To qualify as a donor you must be between 18 and 45 and be in good general health.

Here are some of the myths around stem cell donation:

Visit the Sunflower Fund website to learn more.

