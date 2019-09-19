Streaming issues? Report here
Stem cell donation saves lives and the Sunflower Fund needs your help

19 September 2019 3:27 PM
by
Tags:
Sunflower Fund
stem cells
stem cell donation
TOPE of Hope
Sunflower Day
The Sunflower Fund recruits stem cell donors and gives hope to patients in need. Here's all the info on how to make a difference.

Capetonians are encouraged to donate blood and register as a blood stem cell donor for the Sunflower Fund.

Friday 20 September marks the annual Sunflower Day, a campaign to make a difference to patients in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

Read: She thought it was a 'death sentence', but then a stem cell donor saved her life

The Sunflower Fund hosted a blood donor drive at the Century City Hotel in Cape Town on Thursday, where Pippa Hudson broadcast her lunch-time show.

The Sunflower Fund raises funds and awareness around the need for stem cell donors, explains CEO Alana James.

The fund has opened donor centres in Kenya, Ghana, Namibia and Nigeria in a bid to help develop a more diverse, continent-wide registry.

James says the current goal is to recruit 100,000 donors of African ancestry by 2030.

In addition to signing up, the public can also purchase a sunflower TOPE (Tube of Hope) for R30.

The proceeds help fund the testing costs involved in recruiting blood stem cell donors.

You can buy your TOPES from Pick n Pay, Zando or from your local independent pharmacy.

Also read: Cape donor drive aims to break SA's blood donation record

The aim here is to recruit stem cell donors.

Alana James, CEO - Sunflower Fund

To save a patient's life, we can't only recruit donor's in South Africa.

Alana James, CEO - Sunflower Fund

To qualify as a donor you must be between 18 and 45 and be in good general health.

Here are some of the myths around stem cell donation:

Visit the Sunflower Fund website to learn more.

Listen to the Sunflower CEO answer important questions on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Also listen to recipients share their brave stories:


