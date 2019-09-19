[LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
Poor kids lose more in life
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
Boet Fighter, The Game
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
All-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica on SANSA!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Michael Kosch - Chief Scientist at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)
Tomorrow at 06:40
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 06:55
The Story of Bo-Kaap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Tomorrow at 07:07
Reaction: Alan Winde's Safety Strategy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Imraahn Mukkadan
Tomorrow at 07:22
Do Parents get Charged with Assault?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Isabel Magaya
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomalanga Mkhize - History Lecturer at Rhodes University
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: FYN Restaurant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Tomorrow at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 10:33
Increase in US green card fees for South Africans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Ryan - Managing Director of Atlantic American Partners
Tomorrow at 11:05
Living in an 'always on' culture
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and Group Executive for People and Culture at ABSA
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
EWN Sport Fantasy Football: Gameweek 6
Investec Life partners with Prenetics owned DNA􀂍t
Fraudsters are becoming increasingly professional and ingenious in the methods that they use
Rental firm allegedly paid kickbacks to a company associated with EFF leader Julius Malema
Adviceworx portfolio manager Rudi van der Merwe on today's markets
19 SEP 2019
Repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5%.
I Faked My Way as an Instagram Poet, and It Went Bizarrely Well
Climate explained: how much of climate change is natural? How much is man-made?
Life Esidimeni Family Committee
The English Language goes Vegan!
12-year-old shot outside school
Attack on Saudi on oil facilities "an act of war"?
Samke Mhlongo
Allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702
Food Transformation Coaching with Jonno Proudfoot
Lola App instrumental in dealing with issues confronting young girls
#IAmStaying - a group for positive like-minded South Africans
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Convicted South African drug smuggler Nolubabalo heads home
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players' Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are l... 19 September 2019 3:01 PM
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
View all Sport
DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts. 19 September 2019 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday. 18 September 2019 4:16 PM
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member. 18 September 2019 3:29 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food. 19 September 2019 4:53 PM
'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system. 19 September 2019 4:31 PM
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni owes government R200k and could have her assets sold Dudu Myeni's lawyers are trying to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice on how to settle the debt. 19 September 2019 4:29 PM
View all Local
'It's OK to have hope' - Facebook group #ImStaying celebrates SA's potential The Facebook group, titled #ImStaying, started off with uplifting messages and is now connecting local initiatives with investors. 19 September 2019 5:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler details two complaints from Vodacom customers who were locked into the wrong contracts. 19 September 2019 3:43 PM
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 2:26 PM
69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 11:57 AM
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager) “What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin. 19 September 2019 10:41 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts

19 September 2019 3:43 PM
by
Tags:
contracts
#ConsumerTalk
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
penalty fee
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler details two complaints from Vodacom customers who were locked into the wrong contracts.

Taking out a new cellphone contract can be exciting but there are a few things you should keep in mind before signing a contract.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler details how she has received a number of complaints about Vodacom customers who signed into 36-month instead of 24-month contracts - some due to administrative errors on the part of the company.

One customer, Edgar Valentine, took out a contract in July 2017 thinking it was for 24 months but when he tried to cancel he was told it is a 36-month contract instead.

Nobody told him in the course of those 24 months that it was an error and the contract shows no evidence of any error, so something strange went on there.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The matter was resolved and the balance was cancelled at no cost to Valentine.

Knowler's advice, however, is that you make sure that you always check the validity of fixed-term contracts - cellphone, gym etc. and find out what the cancellation penalty is.

Find out upfront and figure out whether you are comfortable with it or not.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

She says always find out what you’re in for should you cancel early and that the Consumer Protection Act says you can cancel with a month’s notice by paying a “reasonable” cancellation penalty.

Find out what the company considers reasonable before you sign up.

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts


19 September 2019 3:43 PM
by
Tags:
contracts
#ConsumerTalk
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
penalty fee

More from Lifestyle

'It's OK to have hope' - Facebook group #ImStaying celebrates SA's potential

19 September 2019 5:00 PM

The Facebook group, titled #ImStaying, started off with uplifting messages and is now connecting local initiatives with investors.

Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure

19 September 2019 12:29 PM

Discover the real story of Bo-Kaap… a colourful story that will surprise you in many ways!

Read More arrow_forward

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM

Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

The truth about '100% fruit juice' and why food labelling matters

18 September 2019 4:11 PM

What's the difference between fresh fruit juice and reconstituted fruit juice? A food testing expert explains the technicalities.

Read More arrow_forward

Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler

18 September 2019 3:46 PM

The latest crime statistics show that that townships and city centres – Durban’s in particular - are highjacking hotspots.

Read More arrow_forward

Highly prescribed antibiotics linked to increased risk of heart problems - study

18 September 2019 11:42 AM

A common type of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones may increase the risk of certain heart complications, a researcher explains.

Read More arrow_forward

Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan

18 September 2019 7:29 AM

Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.

Read More arrow_forward

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

17 September 2019 3:39 PM

A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust?

Read More arrow_forward

Maties student wants to bring her edible straws to a restaurant near you

17 September 2019 3:27 PM

Stellies student Leila Siljeur was moved to create the straw alternative after seeing the impact of plastic straws on marine life.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler

Local Business Lifestyle

Mixed reaction to Constitutional Court's ruling over spanking of children

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
19 SEP 2019
Africa's first 5G network launched
Reaction to the President's Emergency Plan against gender-based violence
ACDP wants porn banned to fight against gender-based violence
Premier Alan Winde announces a policing plan for Western Cape

EWN Highlights

A first for WC: Law enforcement officers to train investigators

19 September 2019 6:45 PM

Cabinet discussed Mboweni's economic growth paper - Mthembu

19 September 2019 5:19 PM

Post Office: R14m lost through Sassa card fraud since January

19 September 2019 5:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA