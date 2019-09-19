[LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts
Taking out a new cellphone contract can be exciting but there are a few things you should keep in mind before signing a contract.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler details how she has received a number of complaints about Vodacom customers who signed into 36-month instead of 24-month contracts - some due to administrative errors on the part of the company.
One customer, Edgar Valentine, took out a contract in July 2017 thinking it was for 24 months but when he tried to cancel he was told it is a 36-month contract instead.
Nobody told him in the course of those 24 months that it was an error and the contract shows no evidence of any error, so something strange went on there.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The matter was resolved and the balance was cancelled at no cost to Valentine.
Knowler's advice, however, is that you make sure that you always check the validity of fixed-term contracts - cellphone, gym etc. and find out what the cancellation penalty is.
Find out upfront and figure out whether you are comfortable with it or not.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
She says always find out what you’re in for should you cancel early and that the Consumer Protection Act says you can cancel with a month’s notice by paying a “reasonable” cancellation penalty.
Find out what the company considers reasonable before you sign up.
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts
