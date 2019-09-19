Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'
A number of Springboks at this Rugby World Cup are at the top of their game and could prove to be match winners. Handre Pollard, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Herschel Jantjies and plenty more have the ability to change a game in a brilliant performance. Apart from the South Africans though, Ireland, Wales, New Zealand and England all have special players in their ranks.
Former Springbok Victor Matfield rates Marx and Etzebeth as players who will bring their A-game to the World Cup.
“We’ll need them to give us that 'go-forward'. We need them to be really strong when it comes to maul time as well,” Matfield says. A guy like Handre Pollard will be very important for us. He can dictate the play with his boot. He can take on the advantage line and he can create space for the guys to run into on the outside.”
Pollard himself is happy to live up to those expectations going into the World Cup. “It’s not far-fetched to believe we can win the World Cup. I think there a few sides who believe they can win it, so it’s going to come down to small margins. I think we’ve got a great group together,” Pollard says.
“There’s a recipe to winning a World Cup. In a nutshell you need to have a big strong set of forwards, a strong defensive pattern, a strong goal kicker and a decision maker at number 12,” says former Springbok Joel Stransky. IRB Player of the Year is another standout player outside of New Zealand and South Africa. The Irish flyhalf is coming back from injury and may struggle to get going but he poses an immense threat within the top ranked Ireland team.
George North, the Welsh winger, is playing in his third World Cup. He poses a threat in the Wales team. The baby-faced giant scored two tries on debut against South Africa in 2010 to announce himself on the international scene. The Australian backline look dangerous with Kurtly Beale in it, and the Wallabies may be moving under the radar going into this tournament.
This article first appeared on EWN : Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'
More from Sport
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map
Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.Read More
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place
The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships.Read More
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams
Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup.Read More
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams
The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.Read More
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.Read More
Ocean View teen lands New York football scholarship
Malvin Musanhi needs donations to help make his dream come true.Read More
Tickets for Federer vs Nadal 'Match in Africa' sold within 10 minutes
Roger Federer Foundation CEO Janine Händel says they have seating for 48,000.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
More from Local
Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme
Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food.Read More
'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out
Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system.Read More
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni owes government R200k and could have her assets sold
Dudu Myeni's lawyers are trying to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice on how to settle the debt.Read More
Stem cell donation saves lives and the Sunflower Fund needs your help
The Sunflower Fund recruits stem cell donors and gives hope to patients in need. Here's all the info on how to make a difference.Read More
Why the ACDP is calling for porn ban
Member of Parliament Marie Sukers believes pornography is at the heart of objectifying women.Read More
Grade 6 pupil gunned down outside Katlehong school
The child was being collected from Izibuko Primary School after a school trip by her father, who was also fatally shot.Read More
Rain rolls out ultra-fast 5G internet in parts of Jozi and Tshwane
Rain CEO Willem Roos says the coverage will expand to Cape Town, Durban and other major metros from 2020 onwards.Read More
[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral
A video showing two groups of people in the middle of a vitriolic spat has had Twitter amazed, amused and asking many questions.Read More
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University
Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.Read More
Winde to appoint 3000 new officers in three-year WC safety plan
Premier Alan Winde and MEC Albert Fritz outline the new strategy to tackle crime in the Western Cape.Read More