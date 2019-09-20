4 things you should never say if you want to get rich
If you strive for financial freedom, banish these four clichés from your vocabulary, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital):
-
Money can’t buy happiness
-
A leopard can’t change its spots
-
Do what you love
-
I’ll cross that bridge when I get there
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram to explain.
Listen to Ingram's explanation in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).
Money trouble destroys marriages and lives. It can be a source of very real stress. Money provides you with options. People with money tend to be healthier.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
If you give yourself a way out, you’ll take it. Saying you can’t change is a copout.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
I always wanted to be a game ranger. Then I met a few of them. At first, I was envious, but now I understand it wouldn’t have made me money.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Procrastination around money is a many-sided evil. Sit down and get at least one thing done. Otherwise, you’re guaranteeing that you and your family are going nowhere.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends: