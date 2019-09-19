Beyond the Touchline: Routines and rituals of Springbok players
Sportspeople have different ways of getting themselves in the zone, a state of intense concentration as they try to bring their mind to bear on the task at hand.
Some say a prayer, others little to music, and for some, like Franco Mostert, a can of Red Bull will do.
Joel Stransky had his habits too. “I always pack my kit bag in the same order. It had to be layered, with certain things in the bottom, then my towel. The last pair of boots was the one you expected to wear in the match. I always put my jersey on last, and then I always wanted to run on to that field last.”
Even the younger generation of Springboks have their routines and habits, like Sbu Nkosi. “The only superstition I have is that I have to cross the line with my right foot first. It’s a weird thing, but that’s the only superstition I have,” he says.
Music plays a bit part in motivating players ahead of a game. It energises them and helps them focus. “Most of the boys try to get into the zone, and control the emotions. I’ve been a big 80s fan. I always have my 80s music on. There was some significance for me,” says former Springbok Breyton Paulse.
Schalk Brits’ taste in music may surprise you. “I’ve got some classical Beethoven music playing. It’s not your typical music you would listen to before a game, but I like to calm down focus.”
Sbu Nkosi’s playlist is a lot more modern and youthful. “On my playlist before a game is Frank Casino’s Whole Thing. The message is in it. We want the whole thing, we don’t want half, the don’t want a quarter – the whole thing.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Beyond the Touchline: Routines and rituals of Springbok players
More from Sport
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!
SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of the opening weekend at the Rugby World Cup - South Africa vs New Zealand.Read More
Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off
EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy
One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks.Read More
Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'
Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are likely to impress in this tournament.Read More
Beyond the Touchline: How has South Africa’s style of rugby evolved?
In episode 2 of Beyond the Touchline with EWN Sport, we ask how the Springboks have changed their style of play over the years, and what has made them so successful.Read More
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map
Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.Read More
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place
The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships.Read More
He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams
Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup.Read More
'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams
The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.Read More
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.Read More
More from Local
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court
The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated.Read More
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.Read More
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms
The 25-year-old mother who killed her four children in Mpumalanga was sentenced at the Middelburg High Court on Friday.Read More
Eskom pulls the plug on load shedding rumours
The power utility says it hasn't issued any warning to municipalities about possible power cuts, contrary to claims made by the DA.Read More
In Africa with Avi and Kumbi: Children's book helps kids explore continent
Historian Nomalanga Mkhize explains what motivated her to write a children's book on African history.Read More
Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking
Centre for Child Law's Isabel Magaya says it is advocating for a social worker to look at the situation at the child's home.Read More
Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme
Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food.Read More
'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out
Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system.Read More