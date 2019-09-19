Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni owes government R200k and could have her assets sold

Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni owes the government R201,000.

The Department of Justice served Myeni with a writ of execution in an effort to recover the money, according to Daily Maverick's investigative journalist Jessica Bezuidenhout.

A writ of execution is a court order that is granted to begin the transfer of assets, money or property as the result of a legal judgment.

The R200,000 claim originates from when Myeni was slapped with a compliance notice for misrepresenting SAA board minutes to the Public Enterprises department in 2016.

Myeni lost her bid to have the compliance notice cancelled at the Companies Tribunal, Bezuidenhout explains.

Now the Justice Department wants her to pay up in order to recover the costs of the case on behalf of the companies registrar (CIPC).

The writ allows the Sheriff to attach moveable goods to the value of R201,000 to be attached for sale by public auction.

However, Myeni’s lawyers are negotiating for an alternative payment method to settle the debt.

The government wants R200,000 from Dudu. Jessica Bezuidenhout, Journalist at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

They're having a discussion with Ms Myeni's lawyers in order to come up with an alternative. Jessica Bezuidenhout, Journalist at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Listen for more detail on the story with Melanie Rice: