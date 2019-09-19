'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out
One of the victims of former pro tennis player Bob Hewitt has described her "shock, disbelief and anger" at learning her abuser had been due to be released on parole later this month.
Following public outcry, officials halted 79-year-old Hewitt's early release, but Olivia Jasriel says plans to grant parole were initially denied by Correctional Services.
They should have contacted us and invited us to attend a parole hearing - this wasn't done and hasn't happened.Olivia Jasriel
I'm actually quite traumatised.Olivia Jasriel
In 2015 Hewitt was jailed for six years for raping two girls and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s.
Jasriel says the fact the Hewitt is nearly 80 should not be a factor in his possible early release.
He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old, so I don't care that he's 80.Olivia Jasriel
She says she fears for other victims of sexual abuse who may not have the resources she has to investigate whether the parole procedure has been correctly followed.
They may be walking in a shopping mall one day and they walk past their perpetrator in a shop. I cannot even comprehend how that would affect me.Olivia Jasriel
They get these Micky Mouse sentences and a person like me sits with life-long issues and a life-long prison sentence.Olivia Jasriel
Jasriel says she is hoping she will be given the opportunity to testify at any future parole hearing.
Listen to the full interview below:
