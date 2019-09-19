'It's OK to have hope' - Facebook group #ImStaying celebrates SA's potential
The resurgence of xenophobia, rising gender-based violence, high crime stats and the unemployment rate have all cast a dark cloud over South Africa.
While many have threatened to emigrate, a group of locals on Facebook are celebrating all that's good in the country to fight against growing pessimism.
A Facebook group, titled #ImStaying, was created by Jarette Petzer for positive, like-minded South Africans to come together and inspire hope.
Petzer says the page was created in an effort to counter all the negative thinking and has since morphed into a space for ideas and investment.
The page has garnered 36 000 followers from all races, cultures and backgrounds in less than two weeks.
Now business investors on the platform are connecting with social entrepreneurs and small start-ups to help make their vision's come to life.
We had basic rules for the group such as making sure that the commentary is uplifting to the country and countrymen.Jarette Petzer, Founder of #IAmStaying
It's nice for us to have a platfrom where we can share in these feelings.Jarette Petzer, Founder of #IAmStaying
There's a level of liberation when you think to yourself: It's OK to not feel bad, it's OK to switch the news off, it's OK to have hope.Jarette Petzer, Founder of #IAmStaying
To get involved join the Facebook group or contact Petzer directly via email on hello@jarette.co.za.
Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:
