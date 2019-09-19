Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme
He's the man responsible for driving the biggest eating revolution in South African history and now Jonno Proudfoot wants to redefine your relationship with food once again.
As CEO of the Real Meal Revolution, Proudfoot convinced millions of South Africans to ditch carbs in favour of fat and thus the banting craze was born.
His latest programme "Food Transformation" promises to help you "crush your excess weight" and rejuvenate your health.
He joined CapeTalk's Melanie Rice to explain how he intends to do it.
Food transformation is my take on rewiring your relationship with food.Jonno Proudfoot, founder - Food Transformation
You have to work on your self-image first.Jonno Proudfoot, founder - Food Transformation
Proudfoot says the endgame is for his clients to feel at ease with food.
Something, he says, which is generally not the focus of the millions of fad diets out there.
Diets don't generally work. They only work if you stick to them but most people can only stick to them for 8 to 10 weeks.Jonno Proudfoot, founder - Food Transformation
You need to work on your emotional relationship with food.Jonno Proudfoot, founder - Food Transformation
To kickstart his latest programme, Proudfoot is looking for five clients to start coaching in the first week of October with the goal of starting 2020 as a new person. Interested? Click here:
Listen to the full interview here:
