What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?

As Iran continues to deny carrying out attacks on Saudi Arabia's infrastructure, international relations expert John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.

We have this fragile situation but it's really a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the US really does not seem to be on the verge of a war. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand

Stremlau says it's difficult to establish what exactly is at stake.

Donald Trump has alienated his allies, he's talking about going to New York and putting together a coalition up the decibels of sanctions against Iran John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand

There are very few levers for them to play beyond what he's been doing with regards oil sanctions. John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand

I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

