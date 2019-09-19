What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?
As Iran continues to deny carrying out attacks on Saudi Arabia's infrastructure, international relations expert John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.
We have this fragile situation but it's really a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the US really does not seem to be on the verge of a war.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
Stremlau says it's difficult to establish what exactly is at stake.
Donald Trump has alienated his allies, he's talking about going to New York and putting together a coalition up the decibels of sanctions against IranJohn Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
There are very few levers for them to play beyond what he's been doing with regards oil sanctions.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand
I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
Listen to the full interview below:
More from World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.Read More
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan
Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway
South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.Read More
These are the 10 best and worst countries for expats to live and work in
South Africa ranks among the worst destinations for personal finance, quality of life, and working abroad in the eyes of expats.Read More
No telling how high oil price could go if Saudi oil attacks continue - economist
Economist Dr Azar Jammine says it's premature to predict how much the attacks could affect the petrol price in South Africa.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019
Here are John's three picks for the weekRead More
Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster
People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century.Read More
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More