What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
Poor kids lose more in life
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:10
Boet Fighter, The Game
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
All-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica on SANSA!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Michael Kosch - Chief Scientist at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)
Tomorrow at 06:40
Consumer Fridays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lulama Qongqo - Co-Founder and Independent Investment Analyst at Midpoint Consulting
Tomorrow at 06:55
The Story of Bo-Kaap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Haji Mohamed Dawjee
Tomorrow at 07:07
Reaction: Alan Winde's Safety Strategy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Imraahn Mukkadan
Tomorrow at 07:22
Do Parents get Charged with Assault?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Isabel Magaya
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomalanga Mkhize - History Lecturer at Rhodes University
Tomorrow at 08:22
Chef's Corner: FYN Restaurant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Tomorrow at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:08
International news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 10:33
Increase in US green card fees for South Africans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Ryan - Managing Director of Atlantic American Partners
Tomorrow at 11:05
Living in an 'always on' culture
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and Group Executive for People and Culture at ABSA
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Fraudsters are becoming increasingly professional and ingenious in the methods that they use
Rental firm allegedly paid kickbacks to a company associated with EFF leader Julius Malema
Adviceworx portfolio manager Rudi van der Merwe on today's markets
19 SEP 2019
Repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5%.
I Faked My Way as an Instagram Poet, and It Went Bizarrely Well
Climate explained: how much of climate change is natural? How much is man-made?
Life Esidimeni Family Committee
The English Language goes Vegan!
12-year-old shot outside school
Attack on Saudi on oil facilities "an act of war"?
Samke Mhlongo
Allegations of editorial interference at Radio 702
Food Transformation Coaching with Jonno Proudfoot
Lola App instrumental in dealing with issues confronting young girls
#IAmStaying - a group for positive like-minded South Africans
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Convicted South African drug smuggler Nolubabalo heads home
Best time to shop for bikes and cycling gear
Olivia Jasriel speaks out about Bob Hewitt
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players' Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are l... 19 September 2019 3:01 PM
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships. 13 September 2019 4:59 PM
View all Sport
DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts. 19 September 2019 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday. 18 September 2019 4:16 PM
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member. 18 September 2019 3:29 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food. 19 September 2019 4:53 PM
'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system. 19 September 2019 4:31 PM
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni owes government R200k and could have her assets sold Dudu Myeni's lawyers are trying to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice on how to settle the debt. 19 September 2019 4:29 PM
View all Local
'It's OK to have hope' - Facebook group #ImStaying celebrates SA's potential The Facebook group, titled #ImStaying, started off with uplifting messages and is now connecting local initiatives with investors. 19 September 2019 5:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why you should always check the validity of your contracts Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler details two complaints from Vodacom customers who were locked into the wrong contracts. 19 September 2019 3:43 PM
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 2:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 2:26 PM
69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 September 2019 11:57 AM
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager) “What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin. 19 September 2019 10:41 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?

19 September 2019 6:07 PM
by
Tags:
Saudi Arabia
Trump
Saudi oil attack
Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.

As Iran continues to deny carrying out attacks on Saudi Arabia's infrastructure, international relations expert John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.

We have this fragile situation but it's really a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the US really does not seem to be on the verge of a war.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand

Stremlau says it's difficult to establish what exactly is at stake.

Donald Trump has alienated his allies, he's talking about going to New York and putting together a coalition up the decibels of sanctions against Iran

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand

There are very few levers for them to play beyond what he's been doing with regards oil sanctions.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor, International Relations - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen to the full interview below:


19 September 2019 6:07 PM
by
Tags:
Saudi Arabia
Trump
Saudi oil attack

More from World

Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner

19 September 2019 7:39 AM

The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.

Read More arrow_forward

Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan

18 September 2019 7:29 AM

Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway

18 September 2019 5:34 AM

South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.

Read More arrow_forward

Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa

17 September 2019 6:51 PM

Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy

17 September 2019 4:35 PM

The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Read More arrow_forward

These are the 10 best and worst countries for expats to live and work in

16 September 2019 12:26 PM

South Africa ranks among the worst destinations for personal finance, quality of life, and working abroad in the eyes of expats.

Read More arrow_forward

No telling how high oil price could go if Saudi oil attacks continue - economist

16 September 2019 11:25 AM

Economist Dr Azar Jammine says it's premature to predict how much the attacks could affect the petrol price in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019

13 September 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week

Read More arrow_forward

Scientists think they've solved the mystery of the Loch Ness monster

13 September 2019 11:14 AM

People have made claims about seeing a huge dinosaur-like creature in Scotland’s Loch Ness since as far back as the sixth century.

Read More arrow_forward

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

Toyota, VW, Nissan the most highjacked cars in SA, but nobody wants a Chrysler

Local Business Lifestyle

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

Business Lifestyle

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
19 SEP 2019
Africa's first 5G network launched
Reaction to the President's Emergency Plan against gender-based violence
ACDP wants porn banned to fight against gender-based violence
Premier Alan Winde announces a policing plan for Western Cape

EWN Highlights

A first for WC: Law enforcement officers to train investigators

19 September 2019 6:45 PM

Cabinet discussed Mboweni's economic growth paper - Mthembu

19 September 2019 5:19 PM

Post Office: R14m lost through Sassa card fraud since January

19 September 2019 5:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA