Are robots coming for our jobs?

Even if you don’t work in IT, by now you will have heard of the fourth industrial revolution. Where the first one moved labour from farms to factories to mechanise production, the second harnessed electricity to move to mass production. The third industrial revolution automated production using electronics and information technology.

And 4IR?

Well, we are living it. It involves adding to the jargon soup terms such as the internet of things (IOT), big data, virtual reality, robotics and artificial intelligence.

4IR is about mastering knowledge.

We have to transform as quickly as technology does in order to create a more efficient healthcare systems. Craig Comrie, CE and Principal Officer - Profmed

By 2020 more than 30-billion devices are expected to be in a giant network – things that are able to share their experiences, or their data, with other things.

Our technology – our smartphones, watches, fridges, cars, security cameras and our dogs’ collars – is becoming more intelligent, and we are trusting it with more of the tasks we previously thought of as the domain of humans.

One man who is working at the innovation edge of this technology in Africa is Phathizwe Malinga, MD of connectivity company Sqwidnet. The company has more than 600 Sigfox-based base stations that can communicate with 600-million devices with an 83% saturation of the population.

Malinga, who was part of _The Professional, _a podcast series created by Profmed to look at how the world of work is changing, is passionate about finding low-cost, high-impact solutions to uniquely African challenges.

His company even offers the annual IoT SA University Challenge, which asks teams to come up with solutions to help solve any of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals using Sigfox technology.

Malinga and Sqwidnet are trying to forge new, low-cost connections between man and machine that help us in our daily lives – and fit the African context.

Some are steeped in tradition - with a new tech solution like when a young man needs to pay lobola, it’s unlikely in 2019 that he will physically deliver a herd of cows to the home of his future in-laws.

Even if you live far away and do not farm, you could buy a cow. And using the internet of things, you can track your livestock.

We are moving into a world where we can prove there is a cow. Phathizwe Malinga, Managing Director - Sqwidnet

You can even track which cow is pregnant – or convert your cow into a virtual cow using crypto-currency. Soon, you could have the required 10 head of (real or virtual) cattle because you were smart, and used smart technology.

As technology advances and more menial tasks are taken over by robots, the number of actual humans needed in the workforce could drop dramatically.

The fourth industrial revolution is about moving from having knowledge to managing knowledge. Phathizwe Malinga, Managing Director - Sqwidnet

4IR will usher in major transformations in the way we work, meaning happier people doing good work and improved quality of life for all.

But if this isn’t properly managed, the risks are mass unemployment, growing inequality, widening skills gaps … a doomsday scenario.

Malinga is firmly on the side of the positive transformative potential of disruptive technology. He says Africa is full of unserviced markets – and IoT is ideal for developing the disruptive tech that can bring goods and services to Africans.

The disruption theory says new entrants into that industry are the ones that start addressing the unserviced market. Phathizwe Malinga, Managing Director - Sqwidnet

And that’s where Africa’s potential lies.

This article first appeared on 702 : Are robots coming for our jobs?