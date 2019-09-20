Here's how to secure all-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica this summer

Volunteers will be making their way to Antarctica this December, and you could be one of them.

The South African National Space Agency (Sansa) is assembling a team for a summer trip to Antarctica and has opened up applications to the public.

The three-month trip will stretch from the beginning of December 2019 until the end of February 2020.

Prof Michael Kosch, chief scientist at the agency, chats to Refilwe Moloto about what it entails.

The volunteers who go for the summer don't require any specific qualifications. Prof Michael Kosch, Chief scientist - Sansa

But good fitness levels and electrical, engineering or computer skills will be a benefit, he says.

But the main thing is that people are motivated, enthusiastic, and prepared to work pretty much continuously. Prof Michael Kosch, Chief scientist - Sansa

It's a two-week trip to the Antarctica and internet and email are available to connect with family back home.

Volunteers receive no pay, but all accommodation, travel, and food will be provided.

It's the adventure of a lifetime. Prof Michael Kosch, Chief scientist - Sansa

Applications close on Wednesday 25 Septemeber.

How to apply Interested applicants have been asked to e-mail the documents listed below to aengelbrecht@sansa.org.za and cc ameyer@sansa.org.za. Your detailed CV (indicating in the subject line of your email Antarctica Take-over 2019/20); A covering letter summarising the reasons for applying; If you are a Sansa student – a letter from your supervisor/s, giving you permission to go as we cannot jeopardize your studies; If you are a Sansa Staff member – permission from your Line Manager. Sansa said that the closing date for applicants is 25 September 2019.

Listen to this intriguing opportunity in the interview below: