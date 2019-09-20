Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things

The Western Cape Premier has dedicated R1 billion per year over the next three years to the crime-fighting strategy.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's deputy chair, Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops.

Winde says this plan has been in the works since the elections.

If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any of the other things. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

With 4, 500 police short in the province the new officers will help bring up the numbers.

The 3000 sets of boots on the ground and the 150 investigators, is the biggest intervention. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The national police minister has promised another 1000 officers, which will include 50 investigators, says Winde.

The provincial roll-out in partnership with the City of Cape Town is an extended version of the 100 officers trained deployed in Bonteheuwel in July.

Winde explains, however, that these are not SAPS officers,

Command and control will be housed in the province and agreements with all municipalities on how deployments are made will be instituted.

Imraan Mukaddan says the Elsies River community are reeling after the murder of a teen and two children in a gang-linked rampage late on Tuesday night.

Mukaddan says these new plans should have been implemented long ago but agrees that this initiative should be embraced.

He says the province's commitment to building a partnership with communities in order to fight crime is the key.

He says they want locals to become auxilary members of the deployment.

We would not want the deployment of people outside of our community into our community. Imraan Mukaddan, Deputy chair - Elsies River CPF

He hopes it will normalise life in these badly effected communities.

The roll-out should make a huge difference especially around schools and the CBDs so that we can start having a bit of normality back in the traumatised situation. Imraan Mukaddan, Deputy chair - Elsies River CPF

