Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things
The Western Cape Premier has dedicated R1 billion per year over the next three years to the crime-fighting strategy.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's deputy chair, Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops.
Winde says this plan has been in the works since the elections.
If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any of the other things.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
With 4, 500 police short in the province the new officers will help bring up the numbers.
The 3000 sets of boots on the ground and the 150 investigators, is the biggest intervention.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
The national police minister has promised another 1000 officers, which will include 50 investigators, says Winde.
The provincial roll-out in partnership with the City of Cape Town is an extended version of the 100 officers trained deployed in Bonteheuwel in July.
Winde explains, however, that these are not SAPS officers,
Command and control will be housed in the province and agreements with all municipalities on how deployments are made will be instituted.
RELATED: Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety Team is up and running
Imraan Mukaddan says the Elsies River community are reeling after the murder of a teen and two children in a gang-linked rampage late on Tuesday night.
RELATED: Three men arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting
Mukaddan says these new plans should have been implemented long ago but agrees that this initiative should be embraced.
He says the province's commitment to building a partnership with communities in order to fight crime is the key.
He says they want locals to become auxilary members of the deployment.
We would not want the deployment of people outside of our community into our community.Imraan Mukaddan, Deputy chair - Elsies River CPF
He hopes it will normalise life in these badly effected communities.
The roll-out should make a huge difference especially around schools and the CBDs so that we can start having a bit of normality back in the traumatised situation.Imraan Mukaddan, Deputy chair - Elsies River CPF
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding
Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts.Read More
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday.Read More
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers
The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member.Read More
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Pretoria.Read More
Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF
Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act
Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.Read More
DA set to introduce urgent Private Member's Bill to tackle gender-based violence
DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen explains the party's proposed legislation to tackle gender-based violence.Read More