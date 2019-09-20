Streaming issues? Report here
Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking

20 September 2019 8:43 AM
by
Tags:
Child abuse
Assault
Spanking draft law
spanking
Child abuse case
Spanking judgement
Centre for Child Law's Isabel Magaya says it is advocating for a social worker to look at the situation at the child's home.

The Constitutional Court's ruling that corporal punishment at homes is illegal has caused a massive uproar across the country.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who presided over the case, said that the defence of reasonable chastisement was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Centre for Child Law project coordinator Isabel Magaya says they are advocating for social workers to asses the situation at home when a parent has been reported.

Criminalisation is one of the possibilities but when a parent has been reported to have used corporal punishment the first response is not a criminal justice response.

Isabel Magaya, Project coordinator - Centre for Child Law

RELATED: Mixed reaction to Constitutional Court's ruling over spanking of children

Magaya says there is going to be an investigation once the complaint has been made.

One of the things we are advocating for is a clear provision in the Children's' Act to have a clear provision on the prohibition so we can have clear steps as to what happens when a parent is reported.

Isabel Magaya, Project Co-ordinator - Centre for Child Law

We are advocating to have a social worker to look at the circumstances of the case, adds Magaya.

The first step is that a parent would be referred to prevention and early intervention programme if it is not that big.

Isabel Magaya, Project coordinator - Centre for Child Law

If the social worker is of the view that the child is not safe, they will make a referral to the police station.

Isabel Magaya, Project coordinator - Centre for Child Law

Here are some of the reactions from social media.

Listen to the full interview below...


