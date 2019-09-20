Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking
The Constitutional Court's ruling that corporal punishment at homes is illegal has caused a massive uproar across the country.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who presided over the case, said that the defence of reasonable chastisement was inconsistent with the Constitution.
Centre for Child Law project coordinator Isabel Magaya says they are advocating for social workers to asses the situation at home when a parent has been reported.
Criminalisation is one of the possibilities but when a parent has been reported to have used corporal punishment the first response is not a criminal justice response.Isabel Magaya, Project coordinator - Centre for Child Law
Magaya says there is going to be an investigation once the complaint has been made.
One of the things we are advocating for is a clear provision in the Children's' Act to have a clear provision on the prohibition so we can have clear steps as to what happens when a parent is reported.Isabel Magaya, Project Co-ordinator - Centre for Child Law
We are advocating to have a social worker to look at the circumstances of the case, adds Magaya.
The first step is that a parent would be referred to prevention and early intervention programme if it is not that big.Isabel Magaya, Project coordinator - Centre for Child Law
If the social worker is of the view that the child is not safe, they will make a referral to the police station.Isabel Magaya, Project coordinator - Centre for Child Law
Here are some of the reactions from social media.
Let's face the facts, spanking is called abuse cause white folks don't know how to do it right.— meh...Ok (@CtrlShiftF3) September 19, 2019
We don't have money & time for therapists and naughty corners.
Lemme advice you. Don't spank out of anger that's abuse. Spank out of love, spank as ur 1st option
#SpankAChildOrNot pic.twitter.com/CnXeRau8gN
No one will tell me how to raise my own children. The concourt is only opening the flood gates to further moral decay in our society. We have serious morality problems with these kids as it is. I will continue to bleksem them if they step out of line.— Aziel.L Khaile (@AzielKhaile) September 20, 2019
ConCourt what do we do? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/4Aw4Rz27YX— Tlhologelo Malope (@Mathabatha16) September 20, 2019
Listen to the full interview below...
