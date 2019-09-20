[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy
The All Blacks are the favourites to win their third Rugby World Cup title in a row.
That’s not news.
What’s making headlines are the formidable challengers – including the resurgent Springboks – snapping at their heels.
The two giants of world rugby clash in their opening Pool B match on Saturday (kickoff is at 11:45 am, South Africa time).
Betting odds suggest the two teams will meet once more in the final, whatever happens on Saturday.
To whet your appetite, watch this beautiful video below:
As fans of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, we couldn’t resist sharing this one:
