In Africa with Avi and Kumbi: Children's book helps kids explore continent

The lack of children's books on African history has motivated Professor and historian Nomalanga Mkhize to tell the story of Africa from ancient times to independence.

The book titled 'In Africa with Avi and Kumbi', the book covers important themes such as rock art, the rise of ancient civilisations and ancient trade, African philosophy, slavery, colonialism and struggles for independence.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Mkhize says it was difficult to compress the book but in the end, she managed.

What drove me to write this book is because such a book was not found in the bookshops when you are looking for books for your child. Nomalanga Mkhize, History Lecturer - Rhodes University

I realised there was a real need to actually write a kids book on African history to be available to parents and kids. Nomalanga Mkhize, History Lecturer - Rhodes University

