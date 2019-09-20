US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more
It's about to become more expensive for South Africans who want to move to America via the EB-5 investor green card programme.
The EB-5 programme is one of the avenues used by families around the world to acquire US citizenship.
The programme was established 28 years ago as a means of stimulating the US economy through job creation and capital investment by foreigners.
From 21 November 2019 the US government will increase the investment threshold of the EB-5 programme from $500,000 to $900,000.
Private equity firm Atlantic American Partners assists individuals and families with immigrating to the US through the EB-5 programme.
The firm's Daniel Ryan explains that they help facilitate the investment of the money into new commercial real estate projects.
The programme was intended to bring foreign capital to the United States to create jobs. EB refers to employment base.Daniel Ryan, Managing Director of Atlantic American Partners
The money is invested in a diversification fund portfolio... It's not just a fee. It's an investment.Daniel Ryan, Managing Director of Atlantic American Partners
Our commitment is to create 10 jobs per investor.Daniel Ryan, Managing Director of Atlantic American Partners
Visit the Atlantic American Partners website to learn more about the firm.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
