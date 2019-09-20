Eskom pulls the plug on load shedding rumours
Eskom has shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance (DA) suggesting that load shedding would make a comeback at the end of this month and in October.
The DA on Thursday said it had received “reliable information” that load shedding could return and called on the power utility to come clean.
Read: DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding
Eskom has since issued a statement setting the record straight
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 19, 2019
Eskom not planning loadshedding in September and October @ewnupdates @IOL @BDliveSA @BusinessLiveSA @TimesLIVE @TheCitizen_News @Radio702 @News24 @Fin24 @Moneyweb @FinancialMail @SowetanLIVE @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/eXv1ySpR0D
More from Local
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.Read More
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms
The 25-year-old mother who killed her four children in Mpumalanga was sentenced at the Middelburg High Court on Friday.Read More
In Africa with Avi and Kumbi: Children's book helps kids explore continent
Historian Nomalanga Mkhize explains what motivated her to write a children's book on African history.Read More
Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking
Centre for Child Law's Isabel Magaya says it is advocating for a social worker to look at the situation at the child's home.Read More
Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme
Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food.Read More
'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out
Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system.Read More
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni owes government R200k and could have her assets sold
Dudu Myeni's lawyers are trying to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice on how to settle the debt.Read More
Stem cell donation saves lives and the Sunflower Fund needs your help
The Sunflower Fund recruits stem cell donors and gives hope to patients in need. Here's all the info on how to make a difference.Read More