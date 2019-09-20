Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms

Mpumalanga mother Zinhle Maditla has been sentenced to four life terms in prison for the murders of her children.

Judge Tsegopotje Mphahlele handed down the sentence on Friday.

The 25-year-old pleading guilty to killing her four children last year.

She testified in court this week in mitigation of sentencing proceedings at the Middelburg High Court.

