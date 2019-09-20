Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms
Mpumalanga mother Zinhle Maditla has been sentenced to four life terms in prison for the murders of her children.
Judge Tsegopotje Mphahlele handed down the sentence on Friday.
The 25-year-old pleading guilty to killing her four children last year.
She testified in court this week in mitigation of sentencing proceedings at the Middelburg High Court.
Read: Mpumalanga mom who murdered her four children said she wanted to commit suicide
#ZinhleMaditla [BREAKING] The Mpumalanga mother has been sentenced to 4 life terms in prison for killing her children.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2019
