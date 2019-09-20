'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

The EFF and Julius Malema took kickbacks from a large City of Johannesburg contract, according to Stefaans Brummer of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The evidence is stacking up, claims Brummer.

He says that fleet rental firm Afrirent paid the kickback to a company associated with Malema, just before it won a R1.2 billion contract from the City of Johannesburg, despite a failed tender process in which it scored badly.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on 05 September 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Brummer.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).

The EFF started extracting rent from the procurement budget of the cities where it played a significant role… there were denials, but we’ve amassed extra information… We can now say the evidence says these were kickbacks. Stefaans Brummer, journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

The EFF, as you know, has cut us off… We have their blunt denials… Afrirent says they paid Mahuna for services on a completely different contract… their alibi doesn’t stand… Stefaans Brummer, journalist - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

