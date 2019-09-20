Fraudsters are getting professional, scamming consumers with ingenious methods
Scammers are getting more professional; swindling even the most vigilant consumers with new-fangled, ingenious methods.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director at the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS).
SAFPS statistics show that impersonation by fraudsters using real ID documents is up 99% year-on-year – a figure that has doubled in every year since 2016.
It makes all of us a target to fraudsters… You need to treat your ID like cash…Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director - South African Fraud Prevention Service
Don’t click on any links… it’s not your bank!Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive Director - South African Fraud Prevention Service
If you suspect identity fraud – or if you lost your ID or passport - you may apply for Protective Registration on the SAFPS website.
Listen to the interview in the audio below for the ingenious methods fraudsters have been using of late.
