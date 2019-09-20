'Planet over profit' - Cape Town and Joburg join global climate strike

Climate change is not just an environmental issue, it's a social justice issue.

So says Greenpeace Africa and other advocacy groups who have joined the rest of the world in global climate change strike.

Dozens of people and youth-led groups have gathered in Johannesburg and in Cape Town to bring attention to the climate change crisis.

The international protest comes ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit.

In Joburg, Greenpeace Africa's Bukelwa Nzimande says a range of people from all walks of life have joined the demostrations.

Nzimande explains that the aim of the march is to get the attention of global leaders and push them to take urgent action.

We want to focus on action. Our government has been complacent. Bukelwa Nzimande, Climate and Energy Campaigner at Greenpeace Africa

In Cape Town, science writer and activist Leonie Joubert has joined the African Climate Alliance in the march to Parliament.

Joubert says half of the 2,000 demonstrators in the Mother City are school children who are demanding climate action.

It's mostly children who are expressing concern about the uncertainty of their future as the climate becomes increasingly unstable. Leonie Joubert, Science writer and activist

This isn't just a pet project. It's a bunch of people who are a part of the biggest global mass action in history. Leonie Joubert, Science writer and activist

From droughts to floods and loss of wildlife - we are already living with the impacts of the #ClimateCrisis. Stand up with the youth of South Africa. Ask @BarbaraCreecy_ to declare a #ClimateEmergency >> https://t.co/JhPesix3aI#ClimateStrike

.@Earthlife_JHB

.@350Africa pic.twitter.com/DS0Fo1aVfv — Greenpeace Africa (@Greenpeaceafric) September 20, 2019

Mpumalanga is rotten because if air pollution.



In Gauteng every day we breathe in the pollution.



We need to stand and vote out those putting our health and environment and risk.



Powerful speech from Noma from @Earthlife_JHB at the Joburg #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/L5xzSO4Ipa — Alex Lenferna (@AlexLenferna) September 20, 2019

We are here in Johannesburg to call out Sasol for the toxic air we are breathing! #ClimateStrike #WeCantBreathe #PollutionKills pic.twitter.com/QrQdawll74 — ClimateRealityAfrica (@AfricaCRP) September 20, 2019

Clouds and crowds gathering for the Cape Town #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/OpB4lvblGW — Glen Tyler-Davies (@GlenTyler) September 20, 2019

The #ClimateStrike in Cape Town begins. Follow us for a live feed of the demonstrations today pic.twitter.com/MFF4xpU5kp — Tshisimani (@Tshisimani) September 20, 2019

Listen to Greenpeace Africa's Bukelwa Nzimande in Johannesburg:

Listen to Leonie Joubert live from Cape Town:

Image credit: Greenpeace Africa on Twitter