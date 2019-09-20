At least 230 firefighters from the City of Johannesburg have been suspended.

Eyewitness News broke the story on Friday morning and say the Joburg Emergency Services confirmed the suspensions but would not be drawn on the reasons.

It is reported that in July, the firefighters refused to attend to call outs, citing concerns over the non-assignment of supervisors.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque has more.

We've got the suspension letters which detail basically one side of what the fire department claims. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They say the firefighters embarked on a strike and refused to report for work. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Lindeque says the firefighters she spoke to, for instance, they don't have the skill to attend to a pregnant woman in labour.

The department is not training them and they don't have enough people with this required skill. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

According to the firefighters, the department' solution is that whenever they are out they must phone someone who will give them guidance over the phone. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg