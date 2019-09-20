Old Mutual director will be first of many to resign, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 17:46
The Vegetarian Option by Jan Braai
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Braai - Tongmaster, Braai4Heritage at ...
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alana James - CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Tomorrow at 07:10
What is the reason behind protesting on N2 near Cape Town Int. Airport
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khaya Yozi - ANC councilor for Ward 39
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Freelance Sport Journalist
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Tomorrow at 08:21
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Nigeria Correspondent
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Daisy Dickinson - Organizer of The Rugby World Cup at Simon’s
Tomorrow at 09:05
How much of your will is legally binding?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nkosana Mvundlela - Executive Committee at Law Society Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
DA’s by-election performance
The River' scores International Emmy nomination
Books with John Maytham
What do we do with the music of alleged and convicted sexual offenders?
Gautrain commuters punished for City of Joburg and Bombela battle
Entertainment News: We discuss Downtown Abbey, hot TV shows & podcasts
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz with Mandla Mlangeni.
231 Firefighters suspended
India bans e-cigarettes: to prevent youth 'epidemic'.
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora to mend relations
No proof of Jacob Zuma 'poison plot'
Some employers will treat you really bad. Take a listen to this!
The Merriam Webster dictionary has added new words!
Mpumalanga mom sentenced to 4 life terms
702 Unplugged, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz live performance.
Latest on the Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping case
#FreshDeeds: All Leanne wants is for her son to have a pair of soccer boots so that he can continue playing his favorite sport!
Health & Wellness: Thinking about getting 'The Snip' - here's what to expect
#CantBeat: Buhle remains the reigning champ of all things sports!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks? Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump. 19 September 2019 6:07 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
View all World
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup. 20 September 2019 1:53 PM
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks. 20 September 2019 8:39 AM
View all Sport
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops. 20 September 2019 8:02 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated. 20 September 2019 3:11 PM
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling. 20 September 2019 1:09 PM
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended. 20 September 2019 12:44 PM
View all Local
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Old Mutual director will be first of many to resign, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha

20 September 2019 1:13 PM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
Director
Peter Moyo
Pinky Moholi
Old Mutual board
board member
The Daily Maverick financial journalist says the poor handling of the Peter Moyo saga will no doubt see more board directors quit.

Old Mutual has lost its first board member amidst the ongoing legal fight with its on-again, off-again CEO Peter Moyo.

Pinky Moholi resigned with immediate effect and financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha expects that a few other board directors will follow suit.

Moholi chaired the remuneration committee at Old Mutual and served on the insurer’s board for seven years.

Moyo and Old Mutual have filed several legal actions against each other in a dispute about his axing.

Moholi was one of the 14 Old Mutual directors who unanimously agreed to have Moyo fired.

This is what happens when a board mishandles such a simple issue so badly.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

I expect a few other board directors to resign.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

One director gone and thirteen to go!

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Old Mutual investors will pay dearly for this.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Listen to the Finance Week That Was with Sikonathi Mantshantsha:


20 September 2019 1:13 PM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
Director
Peter Moyo
Pinky Moholi
Old Mutual board
board member

More from Business

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

Fraudsters are getting professional, scamming consumers with ingenious methods

20 September 2019 12:06 PM

“It makes all of us a target to fraudsters,” warns Manie van Schalkwyk of the South African Fraud Prevention Service.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM

Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)

19 September 2019 10:41 AM

“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.

Read More arrow_forward

'Government is going to hike personal income tax. There’s no doubt'

19 September 2019 9:56 AM

SA’s personal income tax burden is among the world’s 10 heaviest. It’s about to get even worse, warns economist Mike Schüssler.

Read More arrow_forward

Watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup from your couch may be better than being there

18 September 2019 7:15 PM

Television has been a game-changer for watching live sport

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

Business Local Politics

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Sport

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
20 Sep 2019
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations

EWN Highlights

Accused in Elsies River child murders: 'I didn’t kill those children'

20 September 2019 5:18 PM

Some firefighters living in 'unsafe' JHB building

20 September 2019 4:22 PM

1,500 flee homes in SA amid xenophobic violence: UN

20 September 2019 3:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA