AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
Days after AfriForum's Ernst Roets was found not to be in contempt of court for displaying the apartheid-era flag, the organisation was on Friday denied leave to appeal the August ruling that the gratuitous display of the flag amounts to hate speech.
AfriForum had argued that the ruling amounted to a violation of the right to freedom of speech.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.
I think it's important and we celebrate the fact that our justice system can hold firm, especially when it comes to human rights and the dignity of South Africans.Luzuko Koti, Spokesperson - Nelson Mandela Foundation
The foundation and the SAHRC [South African Human Rights Commission] did not oppose the application for the leave to appeal. We thought 'let them be heard' and let the judge arrived at his own decision and he was not convinced.Luzuko Koti, Spokesperson - Nelson Mandela Foundation
RELATED: Mandela Foundation 'disappointed' by Roets flag ruling
Listen to the full interview below:
