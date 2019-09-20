Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Travel feature: The darker side of tourism - visiting places associated with death and tragedy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gabi Zietsman
Today at 13:50
5 thing to do in CT this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness: Thinking about getting 'The Snip' - here's what to expect
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Downtown Abbey movie opens in cinemas today
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stefan Rheeder - marketing manager at United International Pictures
Today at 15:10
Latest on the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kgomotso Modise - EWN
Today at 15:20
No proof of Jacob Zuma 'poison plot'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 15:40
India bans e-cigarettes: to prevent youth 'epidemic'.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Van Zyl Smith - Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit (LCRU) at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute.
Today at 15:50
Movies with JP Sebastian
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Sebastian - Film Enthusiast at ...
Today at 16:10
What do we do with the music of alleged and convicted sexual offenders?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Amanda Gouws
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
City exploring alternative holding areas for minibus-taxis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Member at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
DA's by-election performance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:20
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 17:46
The Vegetarian Option by Jan Braai
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Braai - Tongmaster, Braai4Heritage at ...
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alana James - CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Freelance Sport Journalist
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Tomorrow at 08:21
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Nigeria Correspondent
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Daisy Dickinson - Organizer of The Rugby World Cup at Simon’s
Tomorrow at 09:05
How much of your will is legally binding?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nkosana Mvundlela - Executive Committee at Law Society Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
#GuessWhat: Doing things out of anger is not good because mistakes will be done. This is what happens when the 947 Breakfast Club gets a 6-minute-long WhatsApp voice note by mistake!
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
#WhatsYourStatus: 20 September 2019!
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations
AfriForum denied leave to appeal old SA flag hate speech ruling
AMCU to elect new president
231 firefighters suspended in Johannesburg
VBS Bank liquidator in court to liquidate Brian Shivambu's Sgameka Projects
Mpumalanga mother who killed her 4 children sentenced to 4 life terms
Talking Sex- What is ‘scary sex’?
#ClimateStrike: SA joins the rest of the world in global climate strike
Living in an 'always on' culture
#947BreakfastClub #ClassicOrNot Party
Our connections to symbols of hate
Increase in US green card fees for South Africans
Testing times in the Middle East
#702Openline
Open Line: Mavericks use the plane
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks. 20 September 2019 8:39 AM
Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players' Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are l... 19 September 2019 3:01 PM
[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.... 16 September 2019 5:34 PM
View all Sport
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops. 20 September 2019 8:02 AM
DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts. 19 September 2019 1:32 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
AfriForum denied leave to appeal aparthied-era flag hate speech ruling The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling. 20 September 2019 1:09 PM
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended. 20 September 2019 12:44 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
View all Local
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
Here's how to secure all-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica this summer You could secure a berth on the Sansa and make your way to Antarctica, leaving Cape Town in December. 20 September 2019 7:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Old Mutual director will be first of many to resign, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha The Daily Maverick financial journalist says the poor handling of the Peter Moyo saga will no doubt see more board directors quit. 20 September 2019 1:13 PM
Fraudsters are getting professional, scamming consumers with ingenious methods “It makes all of us a target to fraudsters,” warns Manie van Schalkwyk of the South African Fraud Prevention Service. 20 September 2019 12:06 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
View all Business
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Financial advisors
investing
investments
INVEST
personal finances
Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram
financial advisor
diy investing
Arabile Gumede
personal financial advisor
personal finance advisor
personal finance expert
vanguard
Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Your investments are not growing – why are you paying your financial advisor?

Is there an actual benefit in paying for advice, or should you go it alone?

Eight out of 10 small investors with a good advisor retire with enough money, according to research by Vanguard (the world’s largest index investor).

Vanguard research also shows investors with good advisors achieve 3% more growth in their investments than those who are unadvised.

The key outtake?

You need a good advisor (and a bad advisor is worse than having none)!

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) how to tell if you have a good advisor.

Ingram gave this handy checklist:

  • In difficult times, your advisor motivates you to remain invested.

  • Your advisor pushes back when you instruct her to chop and change your investments when you're unhappy.

  • She tells you what you need to hear (not what you want to hear).

  • You know what she charges for her services.

  • You see her at least once a year.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?


