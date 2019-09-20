Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?
Your investments are not growing – why are you paying your financial advisor?
Is there an actual benefit in paying for advice, or should you go it alone?
Eight out of 10 small investors with a good advisor retire with enough money, according to research by Vanguard (the world’s largest index investor).
Vanguard research also shows investors with good advisors achieve 3% more growth in their investments than those who are unadvised.
The key outtake?
You need a good advisor (and a bad advisor is worse than having none)!
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) how to tell if you have a good advisor.
Ingram gave this handy checklist:
-
In difficult times, your advisor motivates you to remain invested.
-
Your advisor pushes back when you instruct her to chop and change your investments when you're unhappy.
-
She tells you what you need to hear (not what you want to hear).
-
You know what she charges for her services.
-
You see her at least once a year.
