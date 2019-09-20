MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
The National Prosecuting Authority will not prosecute anyone over the alleged poisoning of former President Jacob Zuma as there is no evidence to go ahead with the case.
First lady Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was accused of the alleged poisoning which led to her being removed from the Nkandla homestead in 2015.
Her lawyer, Ulrich Roux, says his client always maintained her innocence.
My client has from the outset said that she had no knowledge of any plot to poison Jacob Zuma, nor was she involved in any way whatsoever in his poisoning and she has maintained her innocence from the day she was kicked out of the Nkandla homestead.Ulrich Roux, MaNtuli's legal representative
I am not surprised at all and I think that she has been vindicated by this decision.Ulrich Roux, MaNtuli's legal representative
She is very relieved. She is obviously satisfied that this burden is now off her shoulders but she also feels that her rights were infringed upon entirely for close to five years her reputation was tarnished and she was linked to a crime that was never committed.Ulrich Roux, MaNtuli's legal representative
Roux says they are considering a claim for damages against the NPA and the South African Police Services.
This article first appeared on 702 : MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
