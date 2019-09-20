Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off
The 2019 Rugby World Cup has officially kicked off in Japan.
The host country Japan is currently playing against Russia.
South Africa will face New Zealand on Saturday and Eyewitness News reporter Michael Pedro says it is a game that everyone is looking forward to.
Anyone who knows anything about rugby knows that South Africa and New Zealand are one of the bigger rivalries in rugby and especially given their performance the 18 months or so.Michael Pedro, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We are in a good state given that we have been in Japan for some time now to adapt to the weather and the fans.Michael Pedro, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
