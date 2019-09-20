South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 17:46
The Vegetarian Option by Jan Braai
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Braai - Tongmaster, Braai4Heritage at ...
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alana James - CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Tomorrow at 07:10
What is the reason behind protesting on N2 near Cape Town Int. Airport
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khaya Yozi - ANC councilor for Ward 39
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Freelance Sport Journalist
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Tomorrow at 08:21
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Nigeria Correspondent
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Daisy Dickinson - Organizer of The Rugby World Cup at Simon’s
Tomorrow at 09:05
How much of your will is legally binding?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nkosana Mvundlela - Executive Committee at Law Society Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
The River' scores International Emmy nomination
Books with John Maytham
What do we do with the music of alleged and convicted sexual offenders?
Gautrain commuters punished for City of Joburg and Bombela battle
Entertainment News: We discuss Downtown Abbey, hot TV shows & podcasts
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz with Mandla Mlangeni.
231 Firefighters suspended
India bans e-cigarettes: to prevent youth 'epidemic'.
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora to mend relations
No proof of Jacob Zuma 'poison plot'
Some employers will treat you really bad. Take a listen to this!
The Merriam Webster dictionary has added new words!
Mpumalanga mom sentenced to 4 life terms
702 Unplugged, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz live performance.
Latest on the Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping case
#FreshDeeds: All Leanne wants is for her son to have a pair of soccer boots so that he can continue playing his favorite sport!
Health & Wellness: Thinking about getting 'The Snip' - here's what to expect
#CantBeat: Buhle remains the reigning champ of all things sports!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
Here are some of the coolest neighborhoods in Johannesburg!
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks? Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump. 19 September 2019 6:07 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
View all World
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup. 20 September 2019 1:53 PM
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks. 20 September 2019 8:39 AM
View all Sport
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops. 20 September 2019 8:02 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated. 20 September 2019 3:11 PM
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling. 20 September 2019 1:09 PM
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended. 20 September 2019 12:44 PM
View all Local
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

20 September 2019 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
New Zealand
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup 2019
SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of the opening weekend at the Rugby World Cup - South Africa vs New Zealand.

CAPE TOWN - “The real opening match of the Rugby World Cup” is almost upon us, and in this SportsTalk Special episode, hosts John Robbie and Buhle Madulini and analyst Robbie Kempson, agree on one thing – it’s going to be an epic match.

"The Great Boy Louw said that when South Africa play New Zealand, consider your country at war,” said Robbie.

“It’s going to be a cracker. It’s almost a mini-World Cup final in itself, considering where both sides are at. I think Rassie (Erasmus) has done an exceptional job in making sure that the fear that we’ve had of the All Blacks is a thing of the past.”

South Africa takes on a New Zealand side that hasn’t been as strong by their standards, but the Springboks can never take the All Blacks lightly.

“I’m suspicious. There’s something going on. I don’t know what it is,” says Robbie. “The All Blacks have not been playing as well as they should have done, and they don’t seem worried about it. It’s almost as if they’ve allowed the rest of the world to catch up on the incredible style of rugby that they have. There is something they are holding back, and I don’t know what it is.”

Kempson feels the same way and believes there’s something boiling underneath that could surprise people: “I think it’s got to do with their transition to those wider players, which they haven’t quite got right. I think (Beauden) Barret is going to be instrumental in that,” he says.

The surprise omission of prop Owen Franks is curious, and has Robbie wondering what is going on. “The one player they should have wrapped in cotton wool, they packed him in a box and sent him away. That makes me suspicious,” said Robbie.

Kempson agreed with Robbie’s interpretation that the All Black would use their big men to offload into the channel for the wide players to run into. “They’ve picked a very athletic pack and I think that is the key to what they’re going to try to achieve,” Kempson said. “When we get to the playoffs they’re going to try to play the game at a different level to what most of the teams are used to.”

Weather conditions at the World Cup will come into play, and with it being humid in Japan this time of the year, teams have paid attention to ball handling in their training. “If we get a war in the trenches, a wet ball may suit our style of play. We can be much more abrasive,” said Kempson.

“The danger is if it comes to a bun fight, you have to watch those red cards,” added Robbie.


This article first appeared on EWN : South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!


20 September 2019 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
New Zealand
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup 2019

More from Sport

Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off

20 September 2019 1:53 PM

EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy

20 September 2019 8:39 AM

One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks.

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: Routines and rituals of Springbok players

19 September 2019 3:10 PM

How do rugby players prepare for a bruising test match? How do they steel themselves for battle on the highest stage? In the episode of Beyond the Touchline we explore pre-game habits of Springbok players

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'

19 September 2019 3:01 PM

Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are likely to impress in this tournament.

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: How has South Africa’s style of rugby evolved?

19 September 2019 1:05 PM

In episode 2 of Beyond the Touchline with EWN Sport, we ask how the Springboks have changed their style of play over the years, and what has made them so successful.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map

16 September 2019 5:34 PM

Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.

Read More arrow_forward

CT marathon: Kenya's Edwin Kibet Koech a strong contender for first place

13 September 2019 4:59 PM

The defending champion will sit this year's Cape Town Marathon out as he gets ready to represent SA at the world championships.

Read More arrow_forward

He was kind to the core - SA icon PJ Powers remembers Bok hero Chester Williams

13 September 2019 2:45 PM

Music legend PJ Powers says two great things happened in 1995: She met Chester Williams and she sang at the Rugby World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have lost a giant' - remembering Springbok legend Chester Williams

7 September 2019 3:52 PM

The sporting icon had been UWC's head of rugby. Prof. Tyrone Pretorius adds the university's homage to a flood of tributes.

Read More arrow_forward

Rugby legend Chester Williams has died

6 September 2019 6:53 PM

It's been reported Williams died from a suspected heart attack.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

Business Local Politics

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Sport

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

EWN Highlights

Accused in Elsies River child murders: 'I didn’t kill those children'

20 September 2019 5:18 PM

Some firefighters living in 'unsafe' JHB building

20 September 2019 4:22 PM

1,500 flee homes in SA amid xenophobic violence: UN

20 September 2019 3:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA