Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has halted the decision to close down Skukuza Regional Court and move it almost 100km away from the Kruger National Park.
A petition was created to fight the unexpected closure of the court, which is seen as a valuable environmental court in the fight against rhino poaching.
Activists have argued that moving the court further away could have dire consequences for rhinos and rangers in private game reserves.
It's understood that the court relocation was aimed at finding a more central location for magistrates and prosecutors.
However, the department's spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains that key stakeholders were not consulted about the decision to relocate the court.
Phiri says a decision cannot be taken without the input of the Justice Ministry, the Judge President of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The minister has called for a moratorium to get a proper briefing on what the understanding is and the motivation for moving the court.Crispin Phiri, Minister of justice and correctional services spokesperson
We do understand the important role the court plays in that particular community and in conserving our environment in so far as rhino poaching is concerned.Crispin Phiri, Minister of justice and correctional services spokesperson
Some of the important players that needed to be informed about this move were not aware of it.Crispin Phiri, Minister of justice and correctional services spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.Read More
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms
The 25-year-old mother who killed her four children in Mpumalanga was sentenced at the Middelburg High Court on Friday.Read More
Eskom pulls the plug on load shedding rumours
The power utility says it hasn't issued any warning to municipalities about possible power cuts, contrary to claims made by the DA.Read More
In Africa with Avi and Kumbi: Children's book helps kids explore continent
Historian Nomalanga Mkhize explains what motivated her to write a children's book on African history.Read More
Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking
Centre for Child Law's Isabel Magaya says it is advocating for a social worker to look at the situation at the child's home.Read More
Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme
Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food.Read More
'He had no regard for the fact I was 12 years old,' Hewitt survivor speaks out
Olivia Jasriel was abused by Bob Hewitt and says she has been 'constantly traumatised' by the criminal justice system.Read More
Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni owes government R200k and could have her assets sold
Dudu Myeni's lawyers are trying to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice on how to settle the debt.Read More