SA needs tighter controls on e-cigarettes, says lung researcher

E-cigarettes need to be heavily regulated in South Africa, says Richard Smith of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Lung Institute.

India has banned the sale of e-cigarettes after a number of vaping-related deaths in the United States.

There have been worldwide health concerns about the product, which has been promoted as less harmful than smoking tobacco.

Smith says that e-cigarettes should face the same level of regulation as tobacco cigarettes. Ideally, he says both should be banned.

People can't use rubbish in their e-cigarettes, that they can't be advertised and sold children... that's a basic public health measure. Richard Smith, Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit at the UCT's Lung Institute

There continues to be increasing data saying that e-cigarettes are not the same as breathing fresh air. Richard Smith, Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit at the UCT's Lung Institute

We should ban tobacco cigarettes completely and we should ban e-cigarettes completely, but that unlikely to happen anytime soon. Richard Smith, Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit at the UCT's Lung Institute

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: