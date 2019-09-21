Streaming issues? Report here
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks

21 September 2019 7:30 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
2019 Rugby World Cup
Rugby World Cup 2019
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.

EPISODE ONE: WHAT ONE MOMENT IN WORLD CUP HISTORY WOULD YOU GO BACK TO?

In the first episode of Beyond the Touchline with EWN Sport, we asked current and former Springboks what their favourite World Cup moment was, and how it has inspired them.

EPISODE TWO: HOW HAS SOUTH AFRICA’S STYLE OF RUGBY EVOLVED?

The game has changed significantly over the past few years. The Springboks have been a powerhouse in world rugby because of their particular brand of rugby. It is this style of rugby that they have returned to under coach Rassie Erasmus. Listen to the first episode of Beyond the Touchline - how South Africa's style of rugby has evolved.

EPISODE THREE: HOW THE BOKS & THEIR FANS DEAL WITH HIGH EXPECTATIONS

How does the national anthem make the Springboks and their followers feel? For fans and rugby players alike it triggers emotions that that are difficult to explain. For the players, the anthem is a source of inspiration from which they draw strength on the field. For fans, it’s a source of pride and way to unite behind the national team.

Handre Pollard: “You sometimes think back to where you’ve come from. You think a lot of things. Sometimes you just think about the rugby,” he said. “The adrenalin you get from it, the energy, is just unreal.”

EPISODE FOUR: 'LITTLE MOMENTS MAKE BIG RUGBY PLAYERS'

A number of Springboks at this Rugby World Cup are at the top of their game and could prove to be match winners. Handre Pollard, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Herschel Jantjies and plenty more have the ability to change a game in a brilliant performance. Apart from the South Africans though, Ireland, Wales, New Zealand and England all have special players in their ranks. Former Springbok Victor Matfield rates Marx and Etzebeth as players who will bring their A-game to the World Cup.

EPISODE FIVE: ROUTINES AND RITUALS OF SPRINGBOK PLAYERS

Sportspeople have different ways of getting themselves in the zone, a state of intense concentration as they try to bring their mind to bear on the task at hand.

Some say a prayer, others little to music, and for some, like Franco Mostert, a can of Red Bull will do.

Joel Stransky had his habits too. “I always pack my kit bag in the same order. It had to be layered, with certain things in the bottom, then my towel. The last pair of boots was the one you expected to wear in the match. I always put my jersey on last, and then I always wanted to run on to that field last.”


This article first appeared on EWN : PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks


