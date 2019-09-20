Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Alana James - CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Tomorrow at 07:10
What is the reason behind protesting on N2 near Cape Town Int. Airport
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khaya Yozi - ANC councilor for Ward 39
Tomorrow at 07:45
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dylan Rogers - Freelance Sport Journalist
Tomorrow at 08:10
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Tomorrow at 08:21
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Samson Omale - EWN Nigeria Correspondent
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Daisy Dickinson - Organizer of The Rugby World Cup at Simon’s
Tomorrow at 09:05
How much of your will is legally binding?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Nkosana Mvundlela - Executive Committee at Law Society Of South Africa
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Ndlovu Youth Choir
20 September 2019.
Market Commentary
Grand Parade doubles operating profit amid Burger King improvements
The Vegetarian Option Braai
Comedy with Simmi Areff
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre
DA’s by-election performance
The River' scores International Emmy nomination
Books with John Maytham
What do we do with the music of alleged and convicted sexual offenders?
Gautrain commuters punished for City of Joburg and Bombela battle
Entertainment News: We discuss Downtown Abbey, hot TV shows & podcasts
Standard Bank Joy of Jazz with Mandla Mlangeni.
231 Firefighters suspended
India bans e-cigarettes: to prevent youth 'epidemic'.
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora to mend relations
No proof of Jacob Zuma 'poison plot'
Some employers will treat you really bad. Take a listen to this!
The Merriam Webster dictionary has added new words!
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup. 20 September 2019 1:53 PM
[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks. 20 September 2019 8:39 AM
View all Sport
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections. 20 September 2019 5:53 PM
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season. 20 September 2019 6:20 PM
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections. 20 September 2019 5:53 PM
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated. 20 September 2019 3:11 PM
View all Local
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Local

Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections

20 September 2019 5:53 PM
by
Tags:
DA
Election
bi-election
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.

It's been a tough year for the Democratic Alliance (DA) so far, with significant losses in the national elections in May and that trend continuing in bi-elections held this week.

The official opposition lost a further two municipal wards to the ANC (African National Congress) and FF+ (Freedom Front Plus) in Clanwilliam and Potchefstroom respectively.

Political analyst Daniel Silke says without recognising the reasons behind its weakening status, smaller parties such as the EFF are likely to "score" in future local government elections to the detriment of the DA.

What we've seen in parts of the DA in the recent spate of bi-elections is the continuation of the similar trend that was manifest in the recent national elections.

Daniel Silke, Political economy analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

In that election, the DA lost substantial support in its more conservative flank amongst white voters to the Freedom Front Plus, that trend has continued.

Daniel Silke, Political economy analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

The party is also shedding amongst some segments of the rural coloured voter as well.

Daniel Silke, Political economy analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

Listen to the full interview below:


20 September 2019 5:53 PM
by
Tags:
DA
Election
bi-election

More from Politics

MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case

20 September 2019 1:31 PM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things

20 September 2019 8:02 AM

Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops.

Read More arrow_forward

DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding

19 September 2019 1:32 PM

Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence

18 September 2019 4:16 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers

18 September 2019 3:29 PM

The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member.

Read More arrow_forward

Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims

18 September 2019 1:50 PM

Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Pretoria.

Read More arrow_forward

Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF

18 September 2019 7:58 AM

Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats.

Read More arrow_forward

Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa

17 September 2019 6:51 PM

Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN]: Identifying the unconstitutional parts of the Rica Act

17 September 2019 5:36 PM

Attorney Dario Mil says after the surveillance is over, one should be notified should within three months.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play

20 September 2019 6:20 PM

Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.

Read More arrow_forward

Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court

20 September 2019 3:11 PM

The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated.

Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling

20 September 2019 1:09 PM

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.

Read More arrow_forward

Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg

20 September 2019 12:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

Killer Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla handed four life terms

20 September 2019 10:46 AM

The 25-year-old mother who killed her four children in Mpumalanga was sentenced at the Middelburg High Court on Friday.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom pulls the plug on load shedding rumours

20 September 2019 10:12 AM

The power utility says it hasn't issued any warning to municipalities about possible power cuts, contrary to claims made by the DA.

Read More arrow_forward

In Africa with Avi and Kumbi: Children's book helps kids explore continent

20 September 2019 9:28 AM

Historian Nomalanga Mkhize explains what motivated her to write a children's book on African history.

Read More arrow_forward

Here are proposed steps to be taken when parents reported for spanking

20 September 2019 8:43 AM

Centre for Child Law's Isabel Magaya says it is advocating for a social worker to look at the situation at the child's home.

Read More arrow_forward

Brain behind banting craze launches new weight-loss programme

19 September 2019 4:53 PM

Real Meal Revolution CEO Jonno Proudfoot has created a brand new programme designed to redefine your relationship with food.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

Business Local Politics

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Sport

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Movies review: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
UK Report
What's On: 2019 Cape Town Baroque Festival
Will army get an extension on the Cape Flats?
Weekend sport talk: Cape Town Marathon
20 Sep 2019
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations

EWN Highlights

Maditla’s family to still support her after life imprisonment sentence

20 September 2019 8:29 PM

Ndlovu Youth Choir arrive home to loud cheers, love and hugs

20 September 2019 7:58 PM

Zuma 'poisoning': MaNtuli linked to a crime she never committed, says lawyer

20 September 2019 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA