Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections

It's been a tough year for the Democratic Alliance (DA) so far, with significant losses in the national elections in May and that trend continuing in bi-elections held this week.

The official opposition lost a further two municipal wards to the ANC (African National Congress) and FF+ (Freedom Front Plus) in Clanwilliam and Potchefstroom respectively.

Political analyst Daniel Silke says without recognising the reasons behind its weakening status, smaller parties such as the EFF are likely to "score" in future local government elections to the detriment of the DA.

What we've seen in parts of the DA in the recent spate of bi-elections is the continuation of the similar trend that was manifest in the recent national elections. Daniel Silke, Political economy analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

In that election, the DA lost substantial support in its more conservative flank amongst white voters to the Freedom Front Plus, that trend has continued. Daniel Silke, Political economy analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

The party is also shedding amongst some segments of the rural coloured voter as well. Daniel Silke, Political economy analyst - Political Futures Consultancy

