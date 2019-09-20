Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play

A new production of Athol Fugard’s powerful classic, S_tatements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act, _is currently on at The Fugard Studio Theatre in Cape Town.

Written in 1972, the play is set in apartheid South Africa, where relationships across the colour bar were a criminal offence.

It tells the story of two lovers - a coloured man and white woman - who carry out their clandestine affair in the library where the woman works.

But their affair is reported by a neighbour and the police who secretly photograph them from the informant’s backyard eventually break in and arrest the couple.

The play stars Marlo Minnaar (7de Laan, Santa Gamka, Sara Se Geheim, Boland Moorde) and Liezl de Kock (Piet se Optelgoed, Crazy in Love, Pictures of You, African Gothic) and is directed by Greg Karvellas.

Speaking to John Maytham, Karvellas says the reaction so far from audiences is a testament to the brutal legacy of apartheid.

A lot of people who were alive at that time who have come to see the show are traumatised, it still sits with them. Greg Karvellas, Director - Contractions

I think most South Africans still experience the trauma of apartheid and that human rights abuse today. Greg Karvellas, Director - Contractions

Listen to the full interview below: