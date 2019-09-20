Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019

20 September 2019 6:12 PM
by
Tags:
book review
books
John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.

Here are John's picks for the week.

  1. For The Missing by Lina Bengstdotter

  2. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Check out John's full book review below:


20 September 2019 6:12 PM
by
Tags:
book review
books

