Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'

All eyes will be on the Springboks when they face defending champions the All Blacks at Yokohama's International Stadium in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

Sports journalist Dylan Rogers credits the work of coach Rassie Erasmus in getting the national side to a point where they're seen to have a genuine chance of beating their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

If you consider where we were 18-24 months ago, it's an incredible achievement how Rassie Erasmus turned things around through some shrewd selection, a more modern and attacking game plan and careful management of his playing resources. Dylan Rogers, Sports journalist

I think to be here on the day of our first World Cup match thinking we've got a genuine chance of beating the All Blacks in a World Cup game is fantastic. Dylan Rogers, Sports journalist

The team will be paying tribute to Springbok legend and 1995 World Cup hero Chester Williams in their Pool B opener, with his image on their jerseys.

If the Boks can tap into some of that emotion and use that as fuel... it will be an effective tool. Dylan Rogers, Sports journalist

There's no better way to pay tribute to a Springbok legend than a victory over the All Blacks at a World Cup. Dylan Rogers, Sports journalist

