Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:05
Show introduction and a look at World News
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: Principals Academy Trust
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bruce Probyn. - Leader of the Mentoring team at the Principals Academy Trust
Tomorrow at 07:07
Interview
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend sports: SA vs India final T20
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Tomorrow at 08:10
Are open plan office spaces changing the Cape Town CBD?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rob Kane - Chairperson of the CCID and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund.
Tomorrow at 08:20
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phathutshedzo Makwarela - An executive producer and creator of The River
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ramon Alexander - Jazz pianist and composer
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press
Tomorrow at 09:45
Night at the Musicals
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jonny Woo - A Night at the Musicals
Theater Talk with Marina
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
How much of your will is legally binding?
Margaret Atwood's Live in Cinemas
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Visual artist, Percy Maimela
Healthy ways to enjoy your Braai
Alternative ways of disciplining a child
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Albinism Awareness
What is the reason behind protesting on N2 near Cape Town Int. Airport
New car been manufactured locally
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
As lovely as Rugby is, but is it a good sport for kids?
charity event
Wine Tasting Ettiquette
Promoting women's Skateboarding in South Africa
FInding Lost History in Salt River on Heritage Day
South Africans Doing Great Things
Up Next: No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections. 20 September 2019 5:53 PM
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders' Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 20 September 2019 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season. 20 September 2019 6:20 PM
View all Local
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing? Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not. 20 September 2019 1:19 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Africa

Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'

21 September 2019 11:25 AM
by
Tags:
Jeff Radebe
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Foreigners displaced after xenophobic attacks
Investigations into xenophobic attacks
Samson Omale
Acting president Cyril Ramaphosa
XENOPHBIC ATTACKS
special envoys dispatched to African countries
Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.

Following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks, President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to concerned African countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia.

They were tasked with reassuring heads of state and government that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and the rule of law.

EWN correspondent Samson Omale reports that after an initial call for sanctions by Nigeria, Jeff Radebe was warmly received by President Muhammadu Buhari in a country which saw around 300 of its citizens returning home after the attacks.

RELATED: Nigeria calls for sanctions against South Africa

ALSO RELATED: African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA

When Jeff Radebe came to meet President Muhammadu Buhari he was warmly received by the president. They had some very good talking points.

Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

What we hear is that the presidency has clearly come out to say is that they'll be able to sort out whatever differences they have as a country and as Africans and brothers.

Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

Omale says amongst Nigerian citizens themselves the reaction has been mixed, with some welcoming South Africa's apology and others saying it should not stop there - they want the affected Nigerians to receive compensation for their losses.

I think it has done quite a bit in stemming down the frosty relations between the two countries as witnessed in the last few weeks.

Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

RELATED: Minister Pandor meets members of the African diaspora to mend relations

ALSO RELATED: Pandor promises to shut down leaders who 'exacerbate' xenophobic violence

Also this week, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor delayed her trip to the United Nations to meet with diaspora civil society organisations about addressing xenophobic attacks.

She believes the continent must take collective responsibility for the violence in South Africa: "No leader should be allowed to get away with allowing degradation and expecting someone else to provide a response to their countrymen and women.”

Omale says this sentiment is understood even by some of the Nigerians who chose to return home.

What motivated a lot of them was looking for opportunities to better their lives and getting themselves subjected to this kind of harrowing experience was something they could have avoided if they had such opportunities back at home.

Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

I think it is a wake-up call for African leaders. They must rise beyond just rhetoric.

Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

Listen to the conversation here:


21 September 2019 11:25 AM
by
Tags:
Jeff Radebe
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Foreigners displaced after xenophobic attacks
Investigations into xenophobic attacks
Samson Omale
Acting president Cyril Ramaphosa
XENOPHBIC ATTACKS
special envoys dispatched to African countries

More from Politics

Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections

20 September 2019 5:53 PM

The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.

Read More arrow_forward

MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case

20 September 2019 1:31 PM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things

20 September 2019 8:02 AM

Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops.

Read More arrow_forward

DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding

19 September 2019 1:32 PM

Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence

18 September 2019 4:16 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers

18 September 2019 3:29 PM

The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member.

Read More arrow_forward

Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims

18 September 2019 1:50 PM

Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Pretoria.

Read More arrow_forward

Real measure of success lies with the judiciary - CPF Mitchells Plain on SANDF

18 September 2019 7:58 AM

Mitchells Plain CPF chair Abie isaacs says they welcome the extension of troop deployment on the Cape Flats.

Read More arrow_forward

Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa

17 September 2019 6:51 PM

Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms

14 September 2019 10:35 AM

Heads of state will bid him farewell at an official funeral service at the National Sports grounds in the capital Harare.

Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'

13 September 2019 11:03 AM

702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.

Read More arrow_forward

Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

13 September 2019 8:36 AM

ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.

Read More arrow_forward

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Read More arrow_forward

Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial

12 September 2019 4:54 PM

The family of the ex-Zimbabwean leader has opposed the state's plan to bury him at the national monument for liberation heroes.

Read More arrow_forward

'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'

12 September 2019 7:55 AM

The former Zimbabwe president died at a Singapore hospital last week and his body arrived on Wednesday in Harare.

Read More arrow_forward

Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare

11 September 2019 4:26 PM

Robert Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.

Read More arrow_forward

Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports

11 September 2019 1:57 PM

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.

Read More arrow_forward

Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check

9 September 2019 3:27 PM

Social media users are encouraged to think before they share old and misleading videos that could fuel tensions even further.

Read More arrow_forward

'Disappointing that Robert Mugabe remembered as revolutionary icon by leaders'

7 September 2019 11:39 AM

Analyst Tamuka Chirimambowa reflects on the mixed reaction to the former president's death in Singapore aged 95.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

Business Local Politics

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Sport

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Theater Talk with Marina
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
How much of your will is legally binding?
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
20 Sep 2019
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations

EWN Highlights

Bavelile Hlongwa remembered as a servant of the people

21 September 2019 11:28 AM

RWC19: Australia weather Fijian storm to win World Cup opener

21 September 2019 10:21 AM

Mahlobo, Abrahams abused powers in Zuma poisoning case, says lawyer

21 September 2019 10:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA