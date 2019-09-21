Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'

Following the recent spate of xenophobic attacks, President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to concerned African countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia.

They were tasked with reassuring heads of state and government that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and the rule of law.

EWN correspondent Samson Omale reports that after an initial call for sanctions by Nigeria, Jeff Radebe was warmly received by President Muhammadu Buhari in a country which saw around 300 of its citizens returning home after the attacks.

When Jeff Radebe came to meet President Muhammadu Buhari he was warmly received by the president. They had some very good talking points. Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

What we hear is that the presidency has clearly come out to say is that they'll be able to sort out whatever differences they have as a country and as Africans and brothers. Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

Omale says amongst Nigerian citizens themselves the reaction has been mixed, with some welcoming South Africa's apology and others saying it should not stop there - they want the affected Nigerians to receive compensation for their losses.

I think it has done quite a bit in stemming down the frosty relations between the two countries as witnessed in the last few weeks. Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

Also this week, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor delayed her trip to the United Nations to meet with diaspora civil society organisations about addressing xenophobic attacks.

She believes the continent must take collective responsibility for the violence in South Africa: "No leader should be allowed to get away with allowing degradation and expecting someone else to provide a response to their countrymen and women.”

Omale says this sentiment is understood even by some of the Nigerians who chose to return home.

What motivated a lot of them was looking for opportunities to better their lives and getting themselves subjected to this kind of harrowing experience was something they could have avoided if they had such opportunities back at home. Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

I think it is a wake-up call for African leaders. They must rise beyond just rhetoric. Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent

