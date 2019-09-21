Gone are the days when a successful braai delivered piles of meat, one salad option and perhaps some braai broodjies.

Now there's an awareness of a range of healthier additions like grilled vegetables, meat and veg sosaties, greens with home-made dressings, whole-grain breads and the like.

The Cooking from the Heart campaign has brought out a braai edition just in time for Heritage Day this Tuesday, when many South Africans will also celebrate National Braai Day around a fire.

With heart-smart tips for both meat-eaters and vegetarians, the publication gets the thumbs up from braai master, Jan Braai.

It's just filled with recipes and tips on how to be healthier - stuff like use more spices and less salt, go for leaner cuts of meat (don't burn your meat) and they also encourage people to go for low-fat options when adding dairy. Jan Braai

But how often have you been invited to a braai at say 12 noon and then the food only gets served at 3 or 4 pm?

Jan Braai says there's no need to fill up those hungry hours with unhealthy snacking. He suggests that the hosts use the time to prepare and serve up healthy starters.

If it's your intention to serve your guests only four hours after you start hosting the braai, then you should be braaing snacks in between... Or in your potjie, you braai vegetables to start off with so they're nice and charred and flavourful, add that to the potjie with stock and make a nice vegetable soup. Jan Braai

And a final word from the master on the debate around braaing with wood or gas?

Braaing with wood makes you happy! It's in our DNA; that's why you unite around fires on 24 September every year. Jan Braai

The main cause of most illnesses is stress, so we need to release stress and braaing with wood makes us happier than braaing with gas. Jan Braai

Listen below for more tips from Jan Braai:

This article first appeared on 702 : Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options