Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options

info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:05
Show introduction and a look at World News
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA: Principals Academy Trust
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Bruce Probyn. - Leader of the Mentoring team at the Principals Academy Trust
Tomorrow at 07:45
Weekend sports: SA vs India final T20
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Tomorrow at 08:10
Are open plan office spaces changing the Cape Town CBD?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rob Kane - Chairperson of the CCID and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund.
Tomorrow at 08:20
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phathutshedzo Makwarela - An executive producer and creator of The River
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Ramon Alexander - Jazz pianist and composer
Leonore Tjikune - Co-founder of Afro fest
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press
Tomorrow at 09:45
Night at the Musicals
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jonny Woo - A Night at the Musicals
Theater Talk with Marina
Car Talk: The Audi Q8
How much of your will is legally binding?
Margaret Atwood's Live in Cinemas
Ramaphosa dispatches envoys to a number of African countries.
Visual artist, Percy Maimela
Healthy ways to enjoy your Braai
Alternative ways of disciplining a child
Does Alan Winde's safety plan make sense?
Rugby world cup: South Africa take on New Zealand
Albinism Awareness
What is the reason behind protesting on N2 near Cape Town Int. Airport
New car been manufactured locally
World marrow donor day raises importance of stem cell donations registry.
As lovely as Rugby is, but is it a good sport for kids?
charity event
Wine Tasting Ettiquette
Promoting women's Skateboarding in South Africa
FInding Lost History in Salt River on Heritage Day
South Africans Doing Great Things
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options

21 September 2019 12:50 PM
by
Tags:
Heritage Day
Jan Braai
National braai day
Cooking from the Heart campaign
heart-smart braai tips
Jan Braai weighs in on the braai edition of 'Cooking from the Heart', launched in time for Heritage Day.

Gone are the days when a successful braai delivered piles of meat, one salad option and perhaps some braai broodjies.

Now there's an awareness of a range of healthier additions like grilled vegetables, meat and veg sosaties, greens with home-made dressings, whole-grain breads and the like.

The Cooking from the Heart campaign has brought out a braai edition just in time for Heritage Day this Tuesday, when many South Africans will also celebrate National Braai Day around a fire.

RELATED: Meet Jan Braai, the man behind National Braai Day

With heart-smart tips for both meat-eaters and vegetarians, the publication gets the thumbs up from braai master, Jan Braai.

It's just filled with recipes and tips on how to be healthier - stuff like use more spices and less salt, go for leaner cuts of meat (don't burn your meat) and they also encourage people to go for low-fat options when adding dairy.

Jan Braai

But how often have you been invited to a braai at say 12 noon and then the food only gets served at 3 or 4 pm?

Jan Braai says there's no need to fill up those hungry hours with unhealthy snacking. He suggests that the hosts use the time to prepare and serve up healthy starters.

If it's your intention to serve your guests only four hours after you start hosting the braai, then you should be braaing snacks in between... Or in your potjie, you braai vegetables to start off with so they're nice and charred and flavourful, add that to the potjie with stock and make a nice vegetable soup.

Jan Braai

And a final word from the master on the debate around braaing with wood or gas?

Braaing with wood makes you happy! It's in our DNA; that's why you unite around fires on 24 September every year.

Jan Braai

The main cause of most illnesses is stress, so we need to release stress and braaing with wood makes us happier than braaing with gas.

Jan Braai

Listen below for more tips from Jan Braai:


This article first appeared on 702 : Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options


