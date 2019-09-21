[WATCH] Guinness World Record holder creates salt portrait of 702 host Refiloe
He's known locally as a salt artist, but last week Percy Maimela turned to coffee as a medium to set a new Guinness World Record. His 5x5m portrait of DJ Black Coffee - naturally - qualified as the largest artwork ever made from coffee grounds.
On Weekend Breakfast, Maimela tells Refiloe Mpakanyane he was approached by an events company for the launch of Sound Idea Sessions and explains how working in coffee is different from working in his usual medium, salt.
With salt, when I'm looking at the subject I'm working from light to dark. With coffee grounds, I had to work from dark to light which is the opposite of what I normally do.Percy Maimela, Artist
But how did the artist, who's been drawing and painting his "whole life", happen upon this unusual medium?
Maimela says it was pure chance - while working as a merchandiser he found a damaged bag of salt in a store room and instead of simply disposing of it, he used part of his lunch hour to do something creative with it.
It was amazing! To know that I used salt that is in every household, I was like 'Ah!'Percy Maimela, Artist
He says social media has been invaluable in building his reputation as a salt artist, starting when he uploaded a portrait he'd done of the late musician and actor, Joe Mafela and found out he was trending.
Initially, he would destroy his portraits after photographing them. Now, Maimela's found a way to preserve them.
The artist came to the 702 studio armed with the tools of his trade. Watch below as he creates a portrait of Refiloe:
Click on the link below for more details on Maimela's work:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Guinness World Record holder creates salt portrait of 702 host Refiloe
